TechTarget Delivers New Workflows and Expanded Opportunity Intelligence to Drive Breakthrough GTM Performance in Latest Release of Priority Engine Platform

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced major enhancements to help Tech Sales, Marketing and RevOps teams leverage its proprietary Prospect-Level Intent™ data. With this latest release of its Priority Engine™ platform, TechTarget delivers new insights and workflows for greater productivity and ROI yield. The release includes standard and custom Salesforce CRM changes that enable enterprise tech organizations to significantly accelerate opportunities through the pipeline and win more of them.

Conceived to unlock the power of Prospect-Level Intent for more go-to-market practitioners, the release provides greater access to TechTarget’s uniquely valuable enterprise tech-buying audiences within clients’ own systems. It is now easier than ever for organizations to source buyers in a real buying context, influence and convert them, and then accelerate their opportunity progression.

TechTarget analyses show that Prospect-Level Intent is critical to accelerating both marketing and sales performance. Email nurture campaigns leveraging active buyers and prospect interests commonly result in dramatically higher CTRs vs. cold contact outreach. Similarly, when sales reps reach out to active prospects showing intent, they deliver significantly higher call conversion rate. The impact on sales productivity and marketing ROI is outstanding. According to recent TechTarget research across 92,600 accounts and 368,000 opportunities, opportunities influenced by TechTarget moved to closed/won status at a 35% faster rate than others.

“When B2B tech buyers need to solve business problems, they come to TechTarget first because we provide both the independent decision-support editorial content they respect and the vendor content they seek in a context that caters to their buying ‘jobs-to-be-done’” said Michael Cotoia, Chief Executive Officer, TechTarget. “Priority Engine provides our clients with deep insight into these buying team and buyer’s journey interactions so they can better capitalize on real demand taking shape in their markets. This release gets this proprietary data directly into more GTM users’ hands and makes it easier for them to drive critical impact for their organizations.”

Highlights of the release include:

New UI & Navigation. New navigation makes it faster for sales reps to monitor changes within accounts and leverage granular intent insights, such as new buying team members engaging, named prospects and customers researching competitors, or accounts accessing late-stage decision-making content.

Detailed Account Journey Visualization. New Account Journeys increase seller effectiveness by showcasing the key demand-related activities occurring within each account, both in clients own systems and on the TechTarget network, so that they can prioritize and personalize more effectively.

Streamlined User Management & Administration. Target account list and territory management has been simplified as has user and seat license administration. New usage dashboards provide unprecedented visibility for more effective onboarding and change management.

More intelligent sync with SFDC to Ensure Territories are Always Up to Date. Automatic real-time territory synchronization removes manual intervention and ensures maximum routing accuracy and sales productivity.

New First- and Third-party Data Integration. Augmenting data through standard and custom Salesforce field syncing increases accuracy and enhances impact via data views in CRM, innovative next best action identification and third-party data combinations with other solutions providers for Sales, Marketing and ABM efforts alike.

New Opportunity Dashboard. Directly integrated with Salesforce, Priority Engine's new Opportunity Dashboard allows for quick evaluation of how best to act on an opportunity as it takes shape. Users can see how Salesforce opportunities are progressing, where GTM team actions and TechTarget have influenced them and where teams should focus for optimum outcomes.

TechTarget’s clients are exceptionally bullish on the potential this release holds for their businesses:

“We’re super excited about the new Priority Engine functionality,” said Reyni Warsen, ABM Field Specialist, Service Express. “Using our own Salesforce fields to create target lists, fuel 6sense campaigns with Priority Engine data, and create more accurate sales territories is going to change the game for us, saving us time and significantly improving our workflow.”

“No matter your stack, realizing the value of RevOps sinks or swims based on the accuracy and quality of the intent and contact data – and TechTarget has that in droves,” said Sales Community Founder Randy Seidl, “The backbone of any successful GTM revenue motion isn’t how many tools you have, it’s about the insights and data that you’re using in them that unlocks value. If you haven’t checked out the unique contact data and intent TechTarget & Priority Engine offer, you should take a look.”

TechTarget, the top provider of Prospect-Level Intent data for Enterprise Tech, has received many recent accolades in 2023. It was recently named a leader in The Forrester Wave, B2B Intent Data Providers, Q2 2023. According to this research, “TechTarget’s ability to deliver opt-in contact-level intent, which is nearly unique in the market, differentiates its product offering. Its signals are rarely duplicative among other providers, given its exclusive capture from owned media, and its analytics capabilities exceed those of other walled-garden providers.” Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix, Account-Based Marketing Platform, 2023 recognized TechTarget as an ABM leader, and in June, Priority Engine also won (2) 2023 CODiE Awards for Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution and Best Marketing Solution.

The Company credits this continued recognition to the significant value and ROI its customers seek from it and consistently achieve. Uniquely powerful both because of how they are made and how useful they are in fueling B2B tech go-to-markets, the insights available from the Priority Engine platform are only achievable because they are generated by the combination of deep original decision-support content delivered in a buying-relevant context. And TechTarget’s expansive network of 150 sites and more than 1,000 topical video channels assures the scale that more global clients have grown to depend on, all of it accessible through Priority Engine, in clients’ own systems and via TechTarget’s broad suite of marketing, sales engagement and go-to-market services.

For more information on TechTarget Priority Engine, visit www.techtarget.com/Priority-Engine.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and more than 1,000 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

(C) 2023 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks and Priority Engine and Prospect-Level Intent are trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

