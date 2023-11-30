TechTarget Announces Winners of 2023 North American Archer Awards for Data-Driven B2B Marketing & Sales Excellence

This year’s awards recognize Enterprise Technology leaders across 8 categories





NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced the winners of the 2023 North American Archer Awards, the Company’s annual awards program that recognizes customers for data-driven marketing and sales excellence. Each of this year’s winners is fueling highly successful Go-to-Market initiatives leveraging TechTarget’s real Prospect-Level IntentTM and services. Companies honored include established leaders and high growth innovators across multiple enterprise technology segments.

You can see the full list of this year’s winners here.

“The Archer Awards recognize the best of the best marketing & sales leaders from top Enterprise Tech organizations,” said Michael Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget. “This year’s group of winners have been chosen based on the exceptional outcomes they are driving for their businesses, all powered by TechTarget’s leading purchase intent data, highly qualified audiences of real B2B tech buyers and comprehensive engagement services. We are proud to partner with these intelligent and innovative companies.”

An expert panel evaluated nominations and selected the winners based on criteria established for each category. Awards were presented in a series of virtual engagements.

2023 North American Archer Awards – Company Winners

Intent-Driven Marketing Excellence

Dataiku

Intent-Driven Sales Excellence

T-Mobile

Best Integrated Media Program

Dell Technologies

Best Thought Leadership Program

Amazon Web Services

Best Product Marketing Content Program

SAP SuccessFactors

Best Pipeline Generation

Cloudflare

Partner Marketing Excellence

ServiceNow

BrightTALK Digital Team of the Year

Cribl

To learn more about the Archer Awards, click here.

About the Archer Awards

TechTarget’s annual Archer Awards program recognizes innovative customers in North America, EMEA and APAC: sales and marketing leaders who demonstrate data-driven excellence and are driving remarkable results in partnership with TechTarget.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and 1,000+ channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

