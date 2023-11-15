Technica Communications Wins the PRNEWS Campaign of the Year for Environment & Sustainability

Climate Tech Public Relations Agency was Honored at the 2023 Platinum Awards for building the equivalent of $13 billion of media exposure.

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As media exposure plays a pivotal role for startups gaining the industry attention critical to scale in the climate space, PRNEWS recently honored climate tech public relations firm Technica Communications with a Campaign of the Year win in the Environment/Sustainability category. The winning Platinum Awards campaign recognized Technica’s expertise in promoting the groundbreaking flight of a hydrogen-electric 19-seat aircraft test flight for zero-emission aviation startup ZeroAvia. The campaign won over other impressive campaigns, including one from the largest soft drink companies in the world.





The campaign’s primary challenge was maintaining brand exposure amid delays due to the nature of the technology and external conditions like weather, navigating the delicate balance between the need for visibility and the media’s inclination to withhold coverage until a successful flight. The more than six-month campaign to build up and announce ZeroAvia’s milestone flight included a variety of strategies to keep momentum going as media outlets waited for takeoff, including a steady cadence of industry announcements appealing to reporters, ensuring ongoing coverage during the waiting period.

Throughout the campaign, proactive communication with media contacts kept them informed, sustaining interest and laying the groundwork for post-flight engagement. When the Dornier flight occurred, Technica leveraged pre-established rapport to garner over 50 original articles in outlets such as CNN, Fast Company, MIT Technology Review, and TIME Magazine, delivering a total potential reach of 1.42 billion. Over $13 billion in advertising would have been needed to secure the same level of exposure.

“In today’s media landscape, doing cool stuff is not enough to get noticed by investors and customers. This is especially true when you are attempting to scale technologies that have the potential to turn back the worst effects of climate change, and doing it with a fraction of the funding startups in high-tech sectors enjoy,” said Lisa Ann Pinkerton, founder and CEO of Technica Communications. “This award honors the creativity, dedication, and media expertise of the whole Technica team as well as the pioneering deep tech innovations of everyone at ZeroAvia. We’re honored to be recognized for our work as it reaffirms the value of our efforts to realize positive change for the life of our Earth.”

In addition to media, Technica enhanced ZeroAvia’s domestic and international presence strategically by seeking and securing speaking opportunities and awards before and after the potential flight window. Technica helped secure several coveted speaking and award wins for ZeroAvia, most notably a panel presentation at SXSW 2023. The company was also named a 2021 World Economic Forum Pioneer and included in the 2022 Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) Pioneer program and 2023 Cleantech 100 list.

“The Platinum Awards recognize the most innovative teams and campaigns in public relations and communications,” said Erika Bradbury, Editorial Director at PRNEWS. “This year’s finalists recognize the best results-driven campaigns and initiatives, which not only recognize the depth and breadth of the industry but also demonstrate the importance of communications on all other industries.”

PRNEWS’s annual awards are the most comprehensive public relations and media relations industry program. Technica was selected from over 1,000 entries to receive this recognition.

This honor from PRNEWS joins other numerous distinctions bestowed on Technica, including the Best STEM Boutique Communications Agency – Northern California in the 2023 Corporate Excellence Awards, the PRNEWS Social Impact Award (2022), a Gold award in the 2022 Bulldog Awards in the Crisis Communications category, and more.

For the complete list of award winners, please visit www.prnewsonline.com.

About Technica Communications

Founded in 2009 in the Silicon Valley of California, Technica Communications is an award-winning boutique, public relations, social media, and content marketing firm. With a consistent dedication to cleantech, climate tech and energy transition startups, Technica possesses the deep expertise and contacts required to deliver top-quality results in these challenging sectors. Domain experience includes climate tech, energy transition and sustainability sectors, including aviation, hydrogen, electric vehicles and charging, solar, energy storage, smart grid, smart grid, e-mobility, low-carbon cement, transportation, and more. For more information, visit https://www.technica.inc.

About PRNEWS

PRNEWS is the largest event and digital media brand providing business intelligence and face-to-face experiences to the PR and Communications industry. For more information, visit www.prnewsonline.com.

