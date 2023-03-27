Technica Communications Named Finalist by PR Daily Awards

Ragan’s annual awards recognize climate tech agency for widespread coverage for EV charging manufacturing company Tritium

The campaign reached a potential audience of 13 billion and secured an advertising value equivalent of $78 million

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the US IRA and Infrastructure Bill incentivizes more domestic manufacturing of electric vehicle (EV) technology and infrastructure, Technica Communications was named a finalist in the Media Relations Campaign category from the prestigious Ragan’s PR Daily Awards. The status honors the firm’s work in successfully positioning the EV fast-charging manufacturer Tritium as a world leader in the industry, which culminated in a press briefing at the White House with President Joe Biden. Technica supported the Australian company’s U.S. brand growth and awareness with numerous media campaigns that generated more than 4,000 articles, and caught the attention of the White House. Over a span of two years, Technica reached a potential audience of 13 billion with an advertising value equivalent (AVE) of $78 million.

“Tritium’s massive expansion did not happen overnight,” said Lisa Ann Pinkerton, CEO and founder of Technica Communications. “Such wide-scale success came from months of consistent public relations efforts to maintain frequent media coverage and build brand awareness over time to establish the company as an authority in the EV industry globally.”

For the announcement of Tritium’s new manufacturing facility in Tennessee, Technica earned nearly 60 article placements, including 17 from high-reach mainstream media, such as Bloomberg, Forbes, CNN, and Reuters, with a potential audience size of 9.6 billion. To achieve the same level of potential audience with advertising, Tritium would have had to spend $43 million.

Utilizing industry insights and the announcement and momentum of the U.S. Infrastructure Bill, Technica inserted Tritium into key media conversations, helping the company to secure key industry partnerships as it prepared to list itself on the NASDAQ stock exchange. This momentum helped gain the attention of the White House. On February 8, 2022, Tritium CEO Jane Hunter shared the stage with President Biden to announce the company’s new U.S. manufacturing facility in Tennessee.

“Watching our client share the White House stage with President Biden was the pinnacle of a tremendous multi-year campaign,” said Sarah Malpeli, Account Director at Technica. ”The EV industry is quickly growing, and with innovations and new issues constantly arising in this space, we focused on critical differentiators and employed unique angles to build Tritium’s credibility and competency to facilitate corporate and government attention and support.”

Technica Communications has received numerous awards over the last several years, including a Gold award in the 2022 Bulldog Awards in the Crisis Communications, the PRNEWS Social Impact Award (2022), a two-time finalist in Ragan’s PR Daily Awards for its work in the B2B Campaign and Influencer Campaign categories (2022), and Women In Business World Globee Award (2021). Lisa Ann was also personally awarded in the Industry Innovator category for PRNews Top Women in PR Awards (2021).

Ragan’s PR Daily Awards showcase the top communications campaigns, events, publications, and initiatives that were instrumental in the success of organizations and clients. Ragan recognized all finalists and announced the program’s winners at a special awards dinner in New York City. It was a night of celebration, recognizing the best in the public relations industry from the past year.

