Teachers Can Introduce Kindergarten and First-Grade Students to STEM with New Books in the Bestselling Picture-Perfect Series from NSTA

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3DLearning–The latest books in the Picture-Perfect Science series help young students learn to read while they read to learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Teachers will find engaging ways to embed reading-comprehension strategies into STEM lessons with NSTA Press’s new Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning and Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Grade 1, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning.





Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten features 10 kid-friendly, phenomena-driven STEM lessons designed to continually spark curiosity and prompt questions from students to drive sensemaking and provide a more collaborative, accessible, and engaging learning experience for all students.

This book’s lessons also include the easy-to-use features that have made Picture-Perfect Science a bestselling series for more than a decade. Authors Emily Morgan and Karen Ansberry provide fiction and nonfiction book pairs plus background reading, materials lists, student pages, and assessments.

Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Grade 1 features 11 exciting, ready-to-use lessons and activities, all of which use high-quality picture books to integrate STEM subjects with language arts. For example, after reading Next Time You See the Moon, students create a tool to predict the next phases on a lunar calendar.

This book also provides helpful teacher supports, including questioning strategies and three-dimensional prompts to help build a classroom culture of equitable learning and student sensemaking.

“We’re excited to be able to help teachers integrate reading and STEM with our new grade-level approach to three-dimensional learning! Our kindergarten book contains seven updated lessons along with three brand-new ones, and our first-grade book contains six updated lessons along with five brand-new ones. These lessons are designed to tap into the magic of picture books and make STEM learning more meaningful for children,” said Morgan and Ansberry.

Later this year, NSTA Press will release another Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons book geared toward second-grade teachers. Like the other books in the bestselling series, this book is designed to supplement, not replace, a school’s existing science or STEM program.

For additional information or to purchase Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten; Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Grade 1; and other books from NSTA Press, visit the NSTA Bookstore.

