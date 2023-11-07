TDCX Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TDCX Inc. (“TDCX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDCX), an award-winning digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies, plans to announce its third quarter unaudited financial results on November 21, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time, after the U.S. market closes.





On that day, the TDCX senior management will host a conference call to discuss the unaudited financial results.

A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the TDCX website. Access information on the conference call and webcast is as follows:

Date and time: November 21, 2023, 7:30 PM (U.S. Eastern Time) November 22, 2023, 8:30 AM (Singapore / Hong Kong Time) Webcast link: https://events.q4inc.com/earnings/TDCX/Q3-2023 Dial-in numbers: U.S. Toll Free: +1 833 470 1428 U.S. (Local): +1 404 975 4839 Singapore: +65 3158 0255 Hong Kong: +852 5803 6418 UK Toll Free: +44 808 189 6484 All others: Dial-in numbers Participant Access Code: 704387

A replay of the conference call will be available at TDCX’s investor relations website (investors.tdcx.com). An archived webcast will be available at the same link above.

About TDCX Inc.

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.

TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, travel and hospitality, digital advertising and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX’s expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region’s growth potential.

TDCX’s commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities and the environment.

TDCX employs more than 18,700 employees across 30 campuses globally, specifically in Brazil, Colombia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mainland China, Philippines, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Türkiye, and Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.

Contacts

For enquiries:

Investors / Analysts: Jason Lim, [email protected]

Media: Eunice Seow, [email protected]