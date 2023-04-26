TDCX Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Year Ended December 31, 2022

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TDCX Inc. (“TDCX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDCX), an award-winning digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, today announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.tdcx.com or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Shareholders, owners and holders of the Company’s ADSs may request a hard copy of the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, by contacting Jason Lim of the Company at 750D Chai Chee Road, #06-01/06, ESR BizPark @ Chai Chee, Singapore 469004 with full name and proof of ownership.

About TDCX Inc.

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.

TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, home sharing and travel, digital advertising and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX’s expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region’s growth potential.

TDCX’s commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities and the environment.

TDCX employs more than 17,800 employees across 28 campuses globally, specifically Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, India, Romania, Spain, Colombia, Türkiye and Vietnam. For more information, please visit: www.tdcx.com.

