Taylor Wins Three Telly Awards for Internally Produced Videos

NORTH MANKATO, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#commercialprint–Three videos produced internally by Taylor Corporation were recently honored by the 44th Annual Telly Awards. The videos were chosen from nearly 13,000 submissions worldwide as part of the Telly Awards’ annual recognition of the best in non-broadcast video and television production.

“I could not be more proud of our team,” says Glenn Bottomly, Chief Marketing Officer for Taylor. “The Telly Awards represent the highest standard of work in the field of video production. We are so fortunate to have that level of talent in-house.”

The three videos cover a wide range of topics. Taylor’s “Print-on-Demand” video won a Silver Award and describes Taylor’s digital print-on-demand technology. An edition of the #PeopleofTaylor video series won another Silver Award, exploring a Taylor employee’s fundraising efforts on behalf of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The third video, a Bronze Award recipient, offers an inside look at Taylor’s sponsorship of the 2022 edition of Hockey Day Minnesota.

“Special congratulations are in order for Craig Schanbacher, our Interactive Director, who directed, shot and edited all three videos for us,” adds Bottomly. “Craig’s gift for storytelling is a powerful asset for Taylor’s entire marketing organization.”

Taylor is a global graphic communications company headquartered in North Mankato, Minnesota. We employ more than 10,000 client-driven experts through operations spanning 32 U.S. states and eight countries. More information is available at www.Taylor.com.

