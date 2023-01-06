Taylor Corporation Acquires Assets of Legacy3 Print Media, LLC, Expanding Binding and Finishing Capabilities in Texas

NORTH MANKATO, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bindery—Taylor Corporation has reached an agreement to acquire certain assets of Legacy3 Print Media, LLC (Legacy3) of Garland, Texas. Legacy3 provides bindery and finishing services to Taylor and other clients in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. These additions to Taylor’s Print & Service Solutions Group will further enhance the finishing capabilities of Taylor’s existing Document Management business in Hutchins, Texas.

“We are thrilled to be gaining the assets of Legacy3 and to leverage the knowledge and client base of a well-respected bindery operation in the Dallas area,” says Greg Soltis, president of the Document Management business unit within Taylor’s Print & Service Solutions Group. “What makes this even more exciting for us is that we will continue our partnership with David and Teena Moore, the owners of Legacy3.”

David Moore expressed his excitement about the alliance. “I look forward to joining forces with the Taylor team in Texas, continuing a very successful partnership,” says Moore. “Taylor’s vast sales, production, customer service and procurement resources will enhance the experience of our combined customers.”

About Taylor

Taylor is a global graphic communications company headquartered in North Mankato, Minnesota, and employs more than 10,000 client-driven experts. Taylor has operations spanning 32 U.S. states and eight countries. More information is available at www.Taylor.com.

Contacts

Greg Soltis



Greg.Soltis@Taylor.com