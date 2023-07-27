Tara Moss Rejoins dentsu to Scale Sustainability Solutions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dentsu today announced the hire of Tara Moss as EVP, Global Head of Consulting, dentsu good, bringing over 15 years of experience in strategy, marketing, eCommerce and sustainability. Moss is a visionary leader adept at driving exponential growth and business value for brands, agencies and startups alike. She will play a pivotal role in the leadership of dentsu good, dentsu’s new sustainability accelerator, which empowers business growth for purpose-driven organizations and brands with tangible social impact.





