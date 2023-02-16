Talkspace Launches First-of-its-Kind Portal Dedicated to Employee Mental Health Resources

Talkspace Engage provides people leaders with an intuitive, one-click system to promote mental wellbeing in their workforce

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Talkspace, the leading provider of virtual behavioral health services, today announced the launch of Talkspace Engage. The innovative new portal is designed to provide people leaders and HR teams with access to a full library of clinical resources and a simplified “one-click” system that allows them to promote mental wellbeing and drive utilization of the company’s available mental health services, including their Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) and Talkspace services.

“Mental wellbeing is top-of-mind for all HR teams, yet with more on their plate than ever, they do not have the time to appropriately and consistently promote mental wellness and their company’s associated resources,” said Erin Boyd, Chief Growth Officer, Enterprise of Talkspace.

Talkspace Engage organizes mental health and wellbeing resources into a single library on the platform, while making it easy for people teams to download or share materials directly from the platform.

For example, HR teams can share out resources from a monthly, topical “Engagement Plan,” e.g. Emotional Intelligence (February) or Mindfulness (April), that curates links to live and on-demand virtual classes and workshops led by Talkspace clinicians–all with one click. In addition, clinically-backed educational resources are available to support employees’ needs in and out of the workplace – for example, classes on “Understanding Unconscious Bias” or “Caring for a Kid with Depression” – and can be sent to specific individuals or groups.

All are easily accessible online, with more being added constantly. Content is written and curated by Talkspace’s clinical team and includes:

Monthly Engagement Plans featuring live and on-demand virtual learning classes and workshops available with licensed clinicians

Personal development worksheets focusing on specific mental health themes like burnout and navigating conflict with step-by-step prompts

Digestible one-sheets with information on mental health conditions, navigating difficult scenarios, and workplace tips

“We have simplified the process of distributing mental health resources to employees, allowing them to increase touch points and drive meaningful impact, but with minimal effort. As companies are facing continual increased benefit costs, this provides a really affordable and effective way to get the most out of your existing benefits,” said Boyd.

The release of Talkspace Engage follows last year’s launch of Talkspace Self-Guided, an app of offerings for employers designed to help executives, managers, and teams prioritize and build emotional intelligence (EQ) and mental wellness in and out of the workplace. Talkspace’s comprehensive suite of products (including its core virtual therapy and psychiatry services) are now available in one ecosystem, along with custom pricing plans that can help enterprises maximize their ROI on existing health benefits. As a preferred virtual therapy provider for employers across the U.S., Talkspace is redefining workplace mental health by creating best-in-class user-experiences at the enterprise level.

Talkspace will host an informational webinar open to any HR leaders or teams interested in learning more on March 2 at 1:00PM EST. Guests can register here. For more information on Talkspace’s enterprise offering or to request a demo of Talkspace Self-Guided and Talkspace Engage, visit https://business.talkspace.com.

About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services from self-guided products to individual and couples therapy, in addition to psychiatric treatment and medication management. With Talkspace’s core psychotherapy offering, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed providers across all 50 states and can choose from a variety of subscription plans including live video, text or audio chat sessions and/or unlimited, asynchronous text messaging.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. Talkspace covered approximately 86 million lives at September 30, 2022, through our partnerships with insurance and employee assistance programs or other network behavioral health paid benefit programs.

For more information, visit www.talkspace.com.

Contacts

John Kim | jkim@skdknick.com