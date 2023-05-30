TacoTuesday.com Stands With Taco Bell to Free Taco Tuesday

#FreeTacoTuesday

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Taking a stand in support of Taco Bell to liberate the phrase “Taco Tuesday,” TacoTuesday.com agrees that tacos have the unique ability to bring people together and bring joy to their lives on an otherwise mediocre day of the week. The show of support comes in light of Taco Bell having filed legal petitions to cancel the federal trademark registrations for “Taco Tuesday.”

“This is not about asking the trademark holder to stop celebrating Taco Tuesday, we’re asking them to recognize that since their trademark was granted, the term has grown well beyond them. Millions of people celebrate Taco Tuesday across the country, in restaurants and at home, and have the right to do so,” explains Pamela Waitt, Founder of TacoTuesday.com. “Having ‘Taco Tuesday’ trademarked today can be likened to someone owning ‘Happy Hour’ or ‘Sunday Brunch.’ We are here to amplify the voices of our restaurant industry friends across the country who celebrate Taco Tuesday, and all the taco loving fans who visit them on Tuesday, or any day of the week – we are in this together.”

THE IMPACT OF TACO TUESDAY

TacoTuesday.com reveals the significant impact that Taco Tuesday has on the restaurant industry, which relies on the day as a beloved tradition across the nation with the power to increase business significantly. Beyond being a catchy phrase, “Taco Tuesday” has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, as can be seen by the following statistics:

Taco Tuesday increases restaurant revenue by an average of 22% – 36%, which helps to keep the local economy and payroll thriving

The earliest documented advertisement for a Taco Tuesday special was in the classified section of the October 16, 1933 edition of the El Paso Herald-Post, decades before a trademark was filed [Source: Gustavo Arellano, Thrillist]

58% of Americans are aware of Taco Tuesday, 42% have celebrated it, and 13% of Americans celebrate it every week, which equates well over 30 million people who enjoy Taco Tuesday weekly

There are nearly 100,000 restaurants in the United States that celebrate Taco Tuesday

“The love for tacos is strong – support for the cause continues to grow with NBA star LeBron James joining Taco Bell in support of restaurants and taco lovers across the nation in an effort to #FreeTacoTuesday,” continues Waitt, who supports Taco Bell’s filing of legal petitions to cancel the federal trademark registrations for “Taco Tuesday” and advocating for the opportunity for everyone to come together and celebrate Taco Tuesday. “Our hope is that the nation’s collective love for tacos will bring us together, not limit or divide us.”

About TacoTuesday.com

TacoTuesday.com represents a world of food, celebration, happiness, and fun. The website is fueled by the belief that restaurants bring joy and celebrate everything good for the soul – and that every Tuesday is an opportunity to eat better, be better and live better. TacoTuesday.com is a community website that unites the country through their love of Tacos – on Tuesday, and beyond.

TacoTuesday.com will always be free and accessible to restaurants and community members.

