T2 Expands Its Leadership Team with the Addition of Michael Greer as Chief Technology Officer

Discord’s former Senior Director of Engineering joins T2 just as new design goes live

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T2, the growing short-text social media platform launched by Sarah Oh and Gabor Cselle, has added Michael Greer to its team as the company’s first official Chief Technology Officer. As CTO, Greer will be responsible for overseeing the development team and guiding the direction of T2’s technical growth.





Greer joins T2 from Discord, where he most recently served as Senior Director of Engineering. Prior to his role at Discord, Greer was Co-founder and CTO of Tapp Media, a video platform for fan-supported subscription channels; and served as Chief Technology & Product Officer at the Onion, where he oversaw digital publishing revenue, marketing, social media, product, commerce, and technology teams.

“Michael’s deep experience across news, entertainment, and social platforms maps perfectly to our vision for T2,” explained Cselle. “At the Onion and Tapp, he and his teams built platforms that generated engagement from millions of users. At Discord, he directed his teams to create tools that have successfully maintained safety and civility – even in energetic, raucous communities.”

Greer joins T2 at a time of accelerated growth. T2 committed the first lines of code at the end of November 2022, raised an early seed round in January, and just executed a complete redesign. The company’s official brand launch is expected later this year – ‘T2’ is a placeholder name. The company prioritized shipping to a small set of users early, and iterating quickly. T2 has become home to hundreds of active members from a wide variety of tech, media, and human rights backgrounds. With new tools and features coming online each day, the team plans to increase the speed of community expansion.

“We’re building T2 as an alternative to major social media companies that have sacrificed community health in favor of scale. For us, Michael is a perfect fit – he has successfully developed platforms that foster high-growth online communities while maintaining civility and safety,” added Oh.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned throughout my career, it’s that a community can only grow when the safety and comfort of its environment keeps pace with its scale,” explained Greer. “Gabor, Sarah, and the rest of the T2 team intuitively understand this. It’s gratifying for me to join a group that is so aligned with my values. I’m rolling up my sleeves as we speak.”

About T2



The team behind T2 is developing the internet’s next “public square” – a short-text social platform built on the pillars of simplicity, sustainability, and civility. T2 is committed to trust and safety innovation as a means of creating a better experience for people, communities, creators, and brands. T2 is currently invite-only. Join the waitlist at https://t2.social/

Contacts

Heath Fradkoff



Communications, T2



heath@ward6marketing.com