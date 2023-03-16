System1 Postpones Reporting of Fourth Quarter and FY 2022 Financial Results

Company is Reviewing its Accounting for 2022 Business Combination

Company Expects No Material Changes to Previously Reported Revenue or Cash Expenses

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) (“System1” or the “Company”), an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, announced today that the Company is postponing its scheduled earnings release and conference call for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022 previously scheduled for today.

The Company requires additional time to complete its preparation and corresponding review process of its consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022. Additionally, the Company is reviewing its accounting for last year’s business combination transactions, including completion of its purchase accounting for business combinations and to perform its annual goodwill impairment analysis. In order to accommodate this schedule, the Company today filed a timely Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 with respect to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the “Form 10-K”).

As of today’s date, the Company does not expect any material changes to its previously reported revenue or cash expenses for fiscal year 2022 to result from such review.

The Company will announce the schedule for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022 financial results and conference call in a future press release.

Contacts

Investors

Brett Milotte, ICR



Brett.Milotte@icrinc.com