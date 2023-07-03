System1 Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue decreased 23% Year-Over-Year to $168 Million

Gross Profit decreased 19% Year-Over-Year to $35 Million

Adjusted Gross Profit decreased 17% Year-Over-Year to $48 Million

GAAP Net Loss of $43 Million

Adjusted EBITDA of $10.3 Million

Company Provides Second Quarter 2023 guidance of: $146 Million to $149 Million of Revenue and $17 Million to $19 Million of Adjusted EBITDA

“We continued to see a declining digital advertising market in Q1, but I am pleased our team successfully navigated through a particularly challenging environment,” said Michael Blend, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer. “While revenue and profitability were down year-over-year and sequentially, as expected, our RAMP platform upgrade in 2022 continues to bear fruit. On the subscription side, we increased our customer acquisition spend 23% over the fourth quarter to $32.6 million and ended the quarter with over 2.6 million subscribers. We exited Q1 with regained momentum in our advertising business, and we expect to sustain the growth in our subscription business. Overall, we remain bullish on the remainder of 2023.”

Tridivesh Kidambi, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “Our results highlighted the ability of our platform to generate gross profit dollars no matter the environment. As indicated by our guidance for Q2, our platform continues to prove its ability to scale, and deliver incremental gross profit dollars with an extremely high flow-through rate to our bottom line. Further, we believe that our proven track record to optimally deploy resources and capital against nascent opportunities will remain a competitive advantage both in the near and long-term.”

Explanatory Note of Year-Over-Year Comparisons

For financial reporting purposes, S1 Holdco, LLC has been determined to be the accounting predecessor, and therefore its financial results are presented for all periods prior to the Business Combination with Trebia Acquisition Corp. (subsequently renamed System1) on January 26, 2022. All year-over-year comparisons for the first quarter of 2023 combine results from January 27, 2022 through March 31, 2022 (Successor period) and January 1, 2022 through January 26, 2002 (Predecessor period) in the prior period. Please refer to the tables at the end of this release for further details on financial results for each of the Successor and Predecessor periods in Q1 of 2022.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue decreased 23% year-over-year to $168 million compared to $219 million in the prior year.

Gross Profit decreased 19% year-over-year to $35 million.

Adjusted Gross Profit decreased 17% year-over-year to $48 million compared to $57 million in the prior year.

Net loss of $43 million, compared to $81 million of net loss in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 63% year-over-year to $10.3 million compared to $27.6 million in the prior year.

Second Quarter 2023 Guidance

The Company expects for the second quarter of 2023:

Revenue between $146 million and $149 million.

Gross Profit between $41.5 million and $43.5 million

Adjusted Gross Profit between $53 million and $55 million.

Adjusted EBITDA between $17 million and $19 million.

In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception for forward-looking information provided under Regulation S-K, the Company is not reasonably able to provide a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable effort due to uncertainties regarding purchase accounting, stock-based compensation, taxes and other potential adjustments. The variability of these items could have an unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on the Company’s future GAAP financial results. For the second quarter of 2023, the Company expects interest expense in the range of $12 million to $13 million, depreciation and amortization expense in the range of $27 million to $29 million, and select non-recurring items including Protected.net acquisition bonus accrual expense in the range of $13 million to $14 million, and acquisition and restructuring costs to be in the range of $2.5 million to $4.5 million.

The Company’s achievement of the anticipated results is subject to risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The outlook does not take into account the impact of any unanticipated developments in the business or changes in the operating environment, nor does it take into account the impact of the Company’s acquisitions, dispositions or financings during 2023.

Business Highlights

Even in a challenged environment, the Company’s RAMP platform acquired one billion sessions to its Owned & Operated properties and increased its margin per session to 39% versus 28% during the same period of last year.

In March 2023, the Company renewed one of its advertising relationships with Google. The new agreement was renewed under substantially the same terms and has a termination date of March 2025.

Also in March 2023, the Company won Microsoft Advertising’s Supply Partner of the Year Award for the second consecutive year.

Added over 300,000 new subscribers to its suite of subscription products year over year, with total paying subscribers as of March 31, 2023 at over 2.6 million.

About System1, Inc.

System1 combines best-in-class technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform (RAMP). System1’s RAMP is omnichannel and omnivertical, and built for a privacy-centric world. RAMP enables the building of powerful brands across multiple consumer verticals, the development & growth of a suite of privacy-focused products, and the delivery of high-intent customers to advertising partners. For more information, visit www.system1.com.

Non-GAAP Measures: Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and represent key metrics used by System1’s management and board of directors to measure the operational strength and performance of its business, to establish budgets, and to develop operational goals for managing its business. Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) is defined as gross profit plus depreciation and amortization related to cost of revenues. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expenses, deferred compensation, management fees, minority interest expense, restructuring charges, impairment and certain discrete items impacting a particular segment’s results in a particular period.

System1 believes Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA are relevant and useful metrics for investors because it allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by management. There are limitations on the use of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA and it may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in System1’s industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than System1 does, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Adjusted Gross Profit should not be considered a substitute for revenue. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), or net income (loss) attributable to System1 on a consolidated basis that System1 reports in accordance with GAAP. Although System1 uses Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA as financial measures to assess the performance of its business, such use is limited because it does not include certain costs necessary to operate System1’s business. System1’s presentation of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as indications that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations

(In thousands) Successor Predecessor Three Months



Ended March



31, 2023 Period from



January 27,



2022 through



March 31, 2022 Period from



January 1, 2022



through January



26, 2022 Revenue $ 167,854 $ 166,108 $ 52,712 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 120,402 120,384 41,507 Salaries and benefits 38,398 48,198 31,181 Selling, general, and administrative 17,172 15,088 15,665 Depreciation and amortization 29,374 21,928 1,000 Total operating expenses 205,346 205,598 89,353 Operating loss (37,492 ) (39,490 ) (36,641 ) Other expense Interest expense, net 11,451 4,776 1,049 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1,409 ) 13,761 — Total other expense 10,042 18,537 1,049 Loss before income tax (47,534 ) (58,027 ) (37,690 ) Income tax benefit (4,408 ) (14,649 ) (629 ) Net loss $ (43,126 ) $ (43,378 ) $ (37,061 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (9,174 ) (7,309 ) — Net loss attributable to System1, Inc. $ (33,952 ) $ (36,069 ) $ (37,061 )

Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands, except for par values) Successor Successor March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,267 $ 24,606 Restricted cash, current 7,862 9,074 Accounts receivable 69,319 80,927 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,061 11,901 Total current assets 97,509 126,508 Restricted cash, non-current 5,577 5,395 Property and equipment, net 4,469 4,022 Internal-use software development costs, net 8,630 6,948 Intangible assets, net 464,145 492,686 Goodwill 515,591 515,591 Operating lease assets 6,050 6,484 Other non-current assets 2,826 2,822 Total assets $ 1,104,797 $ 1,160,456 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,258 $ 12,068 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 85,727 95,447 Protected.net incentive plan liability, current 8,755 15,436 Deferred revenue 76,346 70,164 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,195 2,149 Debt, net 15,073 15,021 Total current liabilities 199,354 210,285 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 5,314 5,875 Long-term debt, net 395,704 399,504 Warrant liability 6,389 7,798 Deferred tax liability 35,995 43,355 Protected.net incentive plan liability, non-current 20,037 15,824 Other liabilities 6,326 5,027 Total liabilities $ 669,119 $ 687,668 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock – $0.0001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized, 93,147



Class A shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 $ 9 $ 9 Class C common stock – $0.0001 par value; 25,000 shares authorized, 21,513



Class C shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 837,093 829,687 Accumulated deficit. (479,579 ) (445,301 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (479 ) (417 ) Total shareholders’ equity attributable to System1, Inc. 357,046 383,980 Non-controlling interest 78,632 88,808 Total shareholders’ equity 435,678 472,788 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,104,797 $ 1,160,456

The following table reconciles net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented ($ in millions).

Successor Predecessor Three months



ended March 31,



2023 Period from



January 27, 2022



through March



31, 2022 Period from



January 1, 2022



through January



26, 2022 Net loss $ (43.1 ) $ (43.4 ) $ (37.1 ) Plus: Income tax benefit (4.4 ) (14.6 ) (0.6 ) Interest expense 11.5 4.8 1.0 Depreciation and amortization 29.4 21.9 1.0 Other expense (benefit) 0.2 1.8 (0.1 ) Stock-based compensation & distributions to members 6.4 32.3 23.4 Protected.net acquisition bonus accrual 7.5 — — Non-cash revaluation of warrant liability (1.4 ) 13.8 — Acquisition and restructuring costs 4.2 9.9 13.2 Acquisition earnout — 0.3 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 10.3 $ 26.8 $ 0.8

The following table reconciles Revenue to Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit for the periods presented ($ in millions).

Successor Predecessor Three months ended



March 31, 2023 Period from January



27, 2022 through



March 31, 2022 Period from January



1, 2022 through



January 26, 2022 Revenue $ 167.9 $ 166.1 $ 52.7 Less: Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and



amortization) (120.4 ) (120.4 ) (41.5 ) Less: Depreciation and amortization related to



cost of revenue (12.4 ) (8.6 ) (5.0 ) Gross Profit 35.1 37.1 6.2 Add: Depreciation and amortization related to cost



of revenue 12.4 8.6 5.0 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 47.5 $ 45.7 $ 11.2

