Synergistic Named Fast 55 Highest Rate of Growth Finalist

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the 3rd consecutive year, Synergistic was honored as a Finalist in its revenue category at the 2023 Fast 55 Award Luncheon hosted by the Cincinnati Business Courier. The 19th annual list recognizes the fastest-growing privately held companies that call Greater Cincinnati home.

As an exponential growth-driver, Synergistic takes serious business challenges and solves them, from digital and portfolio marketing – to the brand, strategy, paid media, and website level.

“Our hyper relevance is helping our clients’ businesses grow and scale,” says Founder and CEO Anthony Breen. “Synergistic’s exponential growth showcases how we create value by providing the resources that work together in collaboration with our clients to solve business challenges – versus just being an ‘outsourced commodity.’”

While honored and thankful, Breen recognizes his incredible team for the firm’s success. “Most agency process models are inflexible, making them incapable of accommodating innovation. I can honestly say we have the smartest people I know. The way they quickly solve the most difficult and complex marketing, brand and paid media challenges for our clients is inspiring. I’m proud of our growth and beyond excited for our future.”

Breen credits his team’s nimble approach and Synergistic’s culture as the key reasons for 2022’s tremendous growth. “It’s about getting the best people, retaining them, nurturing a creative environment and helping find a way to innovate,” he added. “Ultimately, culture is simply a shared way of doing something with a passion, and that’s what we’re all about.”

Synergistic took home the finalist honors for the highest percentage of revenue growth in its category (1,175% over three years), but firmly believes the best is yet to come.

About Synergistic: Because all businesses want to grow and scale, Synergistic is a professional strategic resource specializing in brand building, digital/portfolio marketing, paid media, and sales enablement. Each team member is driven by a shared passion for operating at the speed of technology and at the pace of decision-maker ideas.

Synergistic’s approach prioritizes sales points by eliminating the silos between Pre-Sale, Sale, and Post-Sale.

Prioritizing outcomes over tactics is a winning formula for adding value and providing world-class solutions that work.

