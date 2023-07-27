Symetra “Teammates” Campaign Debuts New Advertising with Sue Bird

Symetra extends affiliation with sports legend through 2027

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Symetra Life Insurance Company has launched new brand advertising featuring five-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time WNBA Champion Sue Bird. Titled “Breathe,” the national consumer advertising evolves Symetra’s successful “Teammates” campaign (“Your teammate for whatever lies ahead”) and includes three commercials, and digital and social media components. “Breathe” is Bird’s fifth collaboration with Symetra, which announced it was signing a long-term extension of its partnership with the recently retired Seattle Storm point guard and sports icon.









“Our Teammates campaign has always had a simple message: Like the best teammates, Symetra is there for you. Whatever your stage of life, we have your back with retirement, benefits and life insurance products that help you feel more confident and secure no matter what the future holds,” said Trinity Parker, senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “We want to be consistent about that message in a way that reflects the kind of company we are: We are inclusive, and we care about our customers. As someone who embodies what being a great teammate is all about, we’re thrilled to have Sue Bird help us amplify that message once again in our new advertising.”

“Breathe” (:60) opens with Sue Bird in a gymnasium with a group of middle-schoolers running basketball drills. Her voiceover narrates the value of teammates as the commercial moves through a collage of real people during some of life’s milestone moments — a father giving his teen driving lessons, a couple waiting for the results of a pregnancy test, a marriage proposal, and a young power lifter and his coach — that illustrate how teammates make a difference.

SUE BIRD V/O: “Teammates are like oxygen. They push you further. They can pump you up. Or calm you down. They can help you catch your breath. Or leave you speechless. Teammates stand proud with you, so you can finally exhale. Because the best teammates never let you forget … to breathe.” ANNCR V/O: For more than 60 years, Symetra Life Insurance Company has helped people breathe a little easier. With retirement, benefits and life insurance products, Symetra is your teammate for whatever lies ahead.

“Breathe” was produced by Seattle-based Copacino Fujikado, Symetra’s creative agency of record since 2004. Targeting Gen X, the campaign features 60- and 30-second executions that will air nationally through October on ESPN, including sponsorships around women’s sports. Additionally, the campaign will run in six major metro markets including Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles, appearing on popular Connected TV and streaming platforms like Roku, Pluto TV, Hulu and YouTube. A supporting social media campaign will also feature content from the ads.

To learn more about Symetra and Teammates, visit https://www.symetra.com/teammates.

About Symetra

Symetra Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Symetra Financial Corporation, a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and independent financial professionals and insurance producers. For more information, visit www.symetra.com.

About Sue

Sue’s vocal stance on racial, gender, and LGBTQ+ equity has made her a cornerstone in athletic representation and allyship. In 2021, Bird founded Togethxr — a woman-centered media group — alongside three influential women athletes to further the progress, culture, representation, and coverage of all women and girls in sport. In December 2022, alongside fiancé Megan Rapinoe and in partnership with Togethxr, Sue launched a production company focused on telling the stories of the people moving culture forward. Named “A Touch More,” the pair is determined to bring more understanding, connection, entertainment, and conversation to the ever-evolving media landscape. Sue is an outspoken and visible activist advocating for Black Lives, equality, health and wellness and expanding opportunities for girls and all marginalized people.

