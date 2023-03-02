Suzy Taps Former Qualtrics Executive, Kimberly Bastoni As New Chief Revenue Officer

Bastoni brings over 30 years of market research experience, widely regarded as an industry leader and innovator.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Suzy, a leading end-to-end market research software platform, today announced the hiring of Kimberly Bastoni as its first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). This announcement comes as Suzy continues to accelerate its growth in the market research industry now serving 400+ customers across 22 different industries.

Kimberly previously served as Qualtrics XMi Head Of Enterprise Sales helping to lead the company through its IPO process while securing and growing some of the biggest brands in the world. Prior to Qualtrics, Kimberly was a Managing Director at MetrixLab where she led their US Sales Team. At GfK Kimberly was Managing Director & Head of Global Marketing Strategies where she was responsible for growing US & Global Sales, leading a global marketing team across 75 countries and managing accounts including P&G, Coca Cola, Kraft and Microsoft. Kimberly also spent a number of years at the Kantar companies: TNS, Millward Brown and mid stage startups such as Snowball.com.

In the CRO role reporting to Founder & CEO, Matt Britton, Kimberly will lead Suzy’s customer acquisition strategy including marketing demand gen, corporate communications and sales, expanding the company’s enterprise footprint both domestically and globally.

“I am thrilled to have Kimberly join us as Chief Revenue Officer,” said Matt Britton.“Kimberly’s extensive experience in the Market Research & SaaS industries will be a huge asset to our business as we continue to grow our research capabilities. Kimberly’s data-driven approach and ability to scale companies will allow us to continue to disrupt the market research landscape and unlock new opportunities.”

“I am very excited to join Suzy”, said Kimberly Bastoni, Chief Revenue Officer. “I am impressed with what Suzy has accomplished in just 5 years as a company. I have watched them from afar as they have built a business that is competing with some of the legacy companies that have been around for decades. Suzy’s product offering is very unique and a differentiator in the market. I look forward to being a part of the team and driving continued growth and success with new go-to-market strategies.”

About Suzy

Founded in 2018, Suzy is changing the way research gets done by integrating quantitative analysis, qualitative analysis, and high quality audiences into a single connected research cloud. Suzy enables teams to conduct iterative, efficient research with agency-quality rigor at a fraction of the cost of traditional market research. Suzy has been recognized on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers in 2022, Inc. Magazine’s list of Best Workplaces of 2022 & 2023, and as a GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative Supplier in Market Research. Suzy has raised over $100 million in venture capital funding from investors that include Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments, Foundry Group, H.I.G. Capital, Rho Ventures, North Atlantic Capital, Tribeca Venture Partners, Triangle Peak Partners, and Kevin Durant’s 35 Ventures. Learn more at www.suzy.com.

Contacts

Melissa Dunn



SVP, Enterprise Marketing



Suzy, Inc.



917-969-8200



melissa.dunn@suzy.com