Sunstone Management Managing Editor Recognized for Excellence in Journalism

Harry Saltzgaver wins first and second place at the California Journalism Awards

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The California News Publishers Association (CNPA) announced that Harry Saltzgaver, Managing Editor at Sunstone Management, was named a winner of the 2022 California Journalism Awards – Print Division. The CNPA’s annual California Journalism Awards celebrates the highest ideals, ethics and traditions of journalism.

Harry received first place in the Editorial Comment category for his piece, “What’s an assault rifle good for?” He was awarded second place for “A Pinch of Salt — Here we go again, Can’t we all just get along?” in the Columns category, both in the Weeklies circulation division of 25,001 and over.

“It’s always an honor to be recognized by your peers,” said Harry, Sunstone Managing Editor. “I had a great run in the newspaper business, and I’m grateful for the chance to keep practicing my craft at Sunstone.”

The CNPA received 3,123 applicants, up from the previous year’s number of 2,841. A panel of judges selected the top three Editorial Comment writers based on persuasiveness, originality, constructiveness, individual thinking, significance of content, and quality of writing. Columns were selected based upon originality and quality of writing, creativity, and reader appeal.

Prior to joining Sunstone, Harry spent more than 30 years as the executive director of the Gazette Newspapers and has over 40 years of experience in the newspaper business. He joined diversified private capital firm Sunstone Management on March 1st.

This marks Harry’s third year in a row winning first in Editorial Comment and continues a long streak of awards in his 45-year career.

“We congratulate Harry on this tremendous honor,” added Sunstone CEO John Keisler. “Harry is an immensely talented writer, and we are fortunate to have him on our team to tell the story of Sunstone.”

About Sunstone Management

Sunstone Management is a diversified private capital sponsor firm located in Southern California that invests in diverse early-stage technology entrepreneurs who seek to build great companies. We believe in the aspirational power of the American economy to attract and inspire investors and entrepreneurs from throughout the world. We deliver new and exciting opportunities for economic growth through the creation of innovative public-private partnerships, and our unique experience across government, education, and private sectors. Identified by Financial Times as one of America’s Fastest Growing Companies three years in a row.

