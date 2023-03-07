Sunovion Answers Is Named a J.D. Power 2022 Certified Customer Service Program℠

– Sunovion’s patient support program is recognized four years in a row by J.D. Power for providing an outstanding customer service experience –

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sunovion) announced today that the Company’s patient support program, Sunovion Answers, has been named as a J.D. Power 2022 Certified Customer Service Program℠. Sunovion Answers has been recognized four years in a row under the J.D. Power Certified Customer Service Program℠ for providing “An Outstanding Customer Service Experience” for Phone support.





“We are honored to be recognized four years in a row by the J.D. Power Certified Customer Service Program certification for Sunovion Answers, which is a reflection of our organization’s consistent commitment to serve and create value for patients,” said Antony Loebel, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. “Our team is focused on ensuring that each and every patient receives a personalized approach and is guided step by step with resources and support.”

“Once again, Sunovion Answers has been recognized for providing, ‘An Outstanding Customer Service Experience’ for phone support, which is a considerable accomplishment,” said Mark Miller, Practice Leader, Customer Service Advisory at J.D. Power. “This certification is difficult to achieve year over year and it is clear that the Sunovion Answers team is committed to going above and beyond with outstanding service provided to patients living with serious medical conditions.”

Sunovion Answers is designed to provide personalized assistance for patients, their caregivers and health care providers. Sunovion Answers Support Specialists provide live phone support and offer medication information, insurance benefits information and copay savings options to callers. They also help patients find support groups and other resources for further assistance. Sunovion has achieved J.D. Power certification through the J.D. Power Certified Customer Service Program℠ in 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2017. This recognition is based on successfully completing a detailed evaluation of practices across more than 20 categories and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information visit www.jdpower.com/ccc.

About J.D. Power



J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world’s leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power is headquartered in Troy, Mich., and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

About Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sunovion)



Sunovion is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the innovative application of science and medicine to help people with serious medical conditions. Sunovion’s vision is to lead the way to a healthier world. The company’s spirit of innovation is driven by the conviction that scientific excellence paired with meaningful advocacy and relevant education can improve lives. With patients at the center of everything it does, Sunovion has charted new paths to life-transforming treatments that reflect ongoing investments in research and development and an unwavering commitment to support people with psychiatric, neurological and respiratory conditions.

Headquartered in Marlborough, Mass., Sunovion is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc., based in Mississauga, Ontario, is a wholly-owned direct subsidiary of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Additional information can be found on the company’s websites: www.sunovion.com and www.sunovion.ca. Connect with Sunovion on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

