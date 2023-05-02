Summit Leadership Partners Announces Board of Advisors

Board Members Will Leverage Industry Expertise to Support Firm’s Strategic Plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Summit Leadership Partners, a leadership and organization performance advisory firm and top consulting firm for private equity and the middle market, today announced it has formed and appointed a Board of Advisors composed of five highly-experienced, renowned leaders who will help provide guidance and expertise to the management team on their strategies to grow and scale the company.

The Board of Advisors will provide strategic direction and support to Summit as the company continues to deliver expert counsel and insights that help investors, boards, and CEOs drive business performance and create value through human capital.

Board members Atul Aggarwal, Billy Owens, Laila Tarraf, Jack Scott, and Patrick Heinrich bring more than 100 years of combined experience and expertise to the Board:

Atul Aggarwal is President at Accordion Partners, a financial consulting company focused exclusively on private equity. Prior to Accordion, he was a Partner at Bain & Company, where he spent 20 years in New York and London focused on transformation work in his role as the global product leader of transformation solutions.

Billy Owens is the former COO of PwC New Ventures, part of a 32-year tenure that included leading U.S. and global practices at PwC with a focus on technology and innovation. The New Ventures organization invested in new technology-based business models focused on digital solutions.

Laila Tarraf is an advisor, executive coach, and former Chief People Officer at Allbirds and Peet's Coffee. Laila is also a former Human Capital head at GI Partners and has extensive experience in talent, culture, organization, and succession matters for high growth companies.

Jack Scott is a Human Capital Operating Partner at FFL Partners, with deep experience advising portfolio companies on all aspects of talent management, as well as 20-plus years of experience in executive search, consulting, and client relations on a global scale with Heidrick and Struggles and Korn/Ferry International. Jack has served as a Board member for several companies and is known as one of the pioneers in the private equity human capital and talent space.

Patrick Heinrich, managing partner and owner of VSTH Capital and The VSTH Group, has significant investment banking experience with a keen focus on private equity transactions. Prior to founding his firm, he was an investment banker with Bank of America focused on M&A, and a corporate attorney with Robinson Bradshaw.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new Board of Advisors,” said Summit founder and CEO Dan Hawkins. “Their combined expertise and breadth of knowledge will be invaluable to us as we continue to grow and provide the highest quality of service to our clients. This is just one of the ways we’re investing in both our success and that of our clients.”

With the creation of this Board, Summit continues its trajectory of growth and scaling of its services and products to drive organizational performance and value creation for its clients. The board will provide strategic and operational guidance to the Summit management team while supporting the continued market expansion efforts.

About Summit Leadership Partners

Summit Leadership Partners advises boards, investors, CEOs, and senior leaders on scaling business and improving organization performance through talent assessment, executive coaching, management team acceleration, leadership development and organization assessment and improvement. In addition to using advanced behavioral science and data driven tools to uncover opportunities and challenges, Summit’s exceptional consulting team deploys real-world solutions based on proven business experience and acumen. Summit has been recognized as one of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms in 2023 and 2022 by Forbes. For more information, visit online and follow Summit on LinkedIn.

