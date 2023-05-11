SugarCRM Wins 2023 CRM Excellence Award for the Third Year Running

Sugar’s AI-Driven CRM Platform Makes the Hard Things Easier for Sales, Marketing, and Customer Service Professionals

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today announced it has been awarded a 2023 CRM Excellence Award for the third year in a row.

The 24th annual awards program is presented by CUSTOMER magazine and TMC, a global integrated media company. Winners were chosen for their product or service’s ability to help extend and expand the customer relationship to become all encompassing, covering the entire enterprise and the entire lifetime of the customer.

“The CRM Excellence Award honors SugarCRM for being a true CRM partner to its customers and clients,” said Rich Tehrani, TMC CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief. “SugarCRM has demonstrated to the editors of CUSTOMER magazine that its AI-driven CRM platform improved the processes of its clients’ businesses by streamlining and facilitating the flow of information,” added Tehrani.

“This award shines a light on Sugar’s commitment to make CRM more accessible and intuitive, letting the platform do the work to make the hard things easier for sales, marketing, and customer service professionals,” said SugarCRM’s Christian Wettre, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sugar Platform. “We are on a mission to help our customers focus on driving revenue, accelerating business growth, and winning customers for life.”

Sugar’s investments in AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics are helping customers becoming forward-looking by spotting actionable insights earlier. The AI-driven cloud platform enables businesses to create profitable customer relationships by delivering highly relevant and personalized experiences throughout the customer journey.

In use by organizations in sectors ranging from manufacturers to universities, to banks and global technology companies, Sugar’s pre-configured, intelligent CRM platform puts the power of AI in the hands of every business, no matter the size, business maturity, or technical sophistication – pioneering AI for all.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

