SugarCRM Recognized for Excellence in Best Relationship Management Solution Category in the 2023 American Business Awards

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today announced it has been awarded a Silver Stevie® Award in the “New Product Version – Relationship Management Solution” category for its latest version of Sugar Sell in the 21st Annual American Business Awards®.

The Stevie American Business Awards recognizes top achievements in every facet of the workplace. Winners were announced Thursday, April 27, and will be recognized during a gala awards ceremony on June 13 in New York City.

Boosting sales productivity, shortening sales cycles, consistently achieving revenue targets, and accurate sales forecasting are key challenges for most sales leaders. However, many organizations lack the tools, data, insights, and strategy to bring it all together.

Sugar’s flagship sales automation solution, Sugar Sell, empowers sales teams to focus on the most promising leads and opportunities, manage their pipeline effectively, and effectively engage with customers anywhere, anytime – while automating much of the sales process and closing more deals. Powered by SugarPredict, Sugar Sell helps accelerate deal velocity and increase win rates with AI-driven lead scoring, mapping of prospects to customer profiles, and smart opportunity predictions.

The latest version of Sugar Sell features enhanced forecasting for unprecedented sales insights, with advanced visualizations, notifications, and automatic alerts. The platform’s predictive insights help uncover changes and emerging trends across all opportunities to optimize pipeline performance and maximize quota attainment. These new capabilities provide immediate visibility into changing business conditions making sales forecast calls a breeze and ultimately boosting revenue bookings quarter after quarter.

“This is the third time in the past three years that Sugar has won prestigious honors from the Stevie American Business Awards,” says Christian Wettre, SugarCRM’s Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sugar Platform. “Sugar Sell does the work to provide the predictive insights sales professionals need to execute better, more data-driven strategies and sell smarter, while also automating repetitive, time-consuming activities to boost sales productivity.”

Sugar investments in AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics are advancing its customers from looking in the data rear-view mirror to becoming forward-looking by spotting actionable insights earlier. The AI-driven cloud platform enables businesses to create profitable customer relationships by delivering highly relevant and personalized experiences throughout the customer journey. Unlike most AI-enabled CRM systems, SugarPredict is an integral part of the platform and is included as a basic service without the traditional time, cost, and data science expertise required to leverage the power of AI.

“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them,” said Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie Awards.

