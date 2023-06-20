SugarCRM Named a Leader in the Nucleus Research Marketing Automation Technology Value Matrix for Second Year Running

Sugar Market Makes the Hard Things Easier for Marketers with Real-Time Nurture Processing, Personalization for Improved Conversion and Simplified Campaign Management

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today announced it has been named to the Leader Quadrant in the 2023 Nucleus Research Marketing Automation Technology Value Matrix for the second year running.

The Nucleus Value Matrix segments competitors based on usability, functionality, and the value that customers realized from each product’s capabilities, measured with Nucleus’ rigorous ROI methodologies.

Sugar marketing automation software, Sugar Market, is recognized for supporting real-time nurture processing and enabling immediate responses to new leads as part of the customer journey orchestration. Per Nucleus Research, the Sugar Market solution enables marketers to allocate fewer resources to routine tasks in the customer purchasing journey. Furthermore, Sugar’s marketing automation abilities are crafted to aid marketers in curating personalized campaigns and customer experiences, leading to improved conversion rates and simplified campaign effectiveness monitoring.

Nucleus Research also recognized Sugar’s substantial innovations to its comprehensive CRM software, enhancing user experience and functionality for organizations of all sizes and verticals. Noted are Sugar’s newly designed user interface supporting a more intuitive navigation experience, monthly managed service packages providing customers with ongoing marketing automation expertise and support, and in-depth integration with sales force automation platforms for enhanced collaboration between marketing and sales teams.

Report authors note the advantages of the platform’s embedded AI engine, SugarPredict, which introduces predictive lead scoring into lead and contact records, enabling marketing teams to quickly discern which leads are ready for immediate referral to sales teams and which need further nurturing.

“We are honored to be named a Leader in the Nucleus Research Marketing Automation Technology Value Matrix for two years running,” said Christian Wettre, SugarCRM’s Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sugar Platform. “Sugar’s AI-driven marketing automation platform empowers marketers to automate anything, accelerate everything, and predict what’s next. We’re proud that Nucleus Research has recognized Sugar Market for doing the work to boost lead velocity through AI predictive lead scoring that fuels business growth.”

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

