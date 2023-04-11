SugarCRM Named a Leader in the Nucleus Research CRM Value Matrix for Third Year Running

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Nucleus Research CRM Value Matrix for the third year running.

Sugar was recognized for innovations to its comprehensive platform with a range of sales, marketing, and service automation tools that can be seamlessly integrated to provide organizations with the ability to manage and engage with customers in a personalized, intelligent way.

“We are honored to be named a Leader in the Nucleus Research CRM Value Matrix for three years running,” said Christian Wettre, SugarCRM’s Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sugar Platform. “Sugar’s AI-driven platform empowers sellers, marketers, and customer service professionals to automate anything, accelerate everything, and predict what’s next. We’re proud that Nucleus Research has recognized the Sugar platform for doing the work to help organizations deliver superior customer experiences and fuel business growth.”

Nucleus Research notes SugarCRM’s commitment to providing its customers with flexibility, customization, and comprehensive functionality earned it a spot in the Leader’s Quadrant of the CRM Value Matrix. Report authors note the advantages of the platform’s modules having data analytics and integration capabilities designed to reduce roadblocks, improve usability, and provide a more complete view of customers.

The firm also cites several key updates improving both user and customer experiences. These include a newly redesigned user interface to streamline user navigation across each of the Sugar applications – Sugar Sell, Sugar Market, and Sugar Serve – to enhance the sales experience.

Also noted were new strategic software vendor relationships extending the functionality of the Sugar platform in the account-based marketing, field service, and Configure, Price, Quote areas, along with growing momentum for SugarOutfitters, a third-party marketplace that gives users access to over 240 extensions and integrations to carry out industry-specific tasks.

The Nucleus Value Matrix segments competitors based on usability, functionality, and the value that customers realized from each product’s capabilities, measured with Nucleus’ rigorous ROI methodologies.

About Nucleus Research



Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. The company’s ROI-focused research approach provides unique insight into the actual results technology solutions deliver, allowing organizations to cut through marketing hype to understand the real operational value and select or renew the best technology solution for their environment. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com.

About SugarCRM



SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

