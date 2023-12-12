SugarCRM Earns Great Place to Work Certification for the Third Year Running

Employees Praise SugarCRM for its Commitment to Building a People-First and High-Trust Company Culture that Fuels Career Growth

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

The certification is based entirely on employee feedback about their experiences working at SugarCRM. According to the evaluation, SugarCRM employees value being given increased responsibilities and autonomy to perform their jobs and advance their careers. SugarCRM employees are pleased with work schedule flexibility. And 88% say they feel welcome upon joining the company and agree that people truly care about each other.

“We are honored to earn a Great Place to Work certification for the third year in a row from the perspective that matters the most – our employees,” said Shana Sweeney, Chief Human Resources Officer, SugarCRM. “Increasingly, the employee experience is a key factor in delivering great customer experiences. We owe our continued success to our valued employees who have made Sugar the world’s most loved CRM platform.”

“Great Place to Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. She emphasizes that certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that SugarCRM stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

Visit the SugarCRM careers page at: https://www.sugarcrm.com/careers/.

