SugarCRM Debuts New Version of Sugar Enterprise with Powerful Features to Supercharge Sales Productivity and Fuel Growth

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today announced the addition of powerful new features with the launch of Sugar Enterprise+, its premier sales force automation platform for on-premises customers.

The newest, significantly expanded version of Sugar Enterprise – known as Enterprise+ – gives organizations a no-compromise CRM solution, built for maximum control with the ability to tailor the application to meet unique business needs, and the flexibility of choice for on-premises deployment.

Sugar has brought many of the latest enhancements from its cloud-based Sugar Sell Premier edition to Sugar Enterprise+ on-premises, including guided selling, geo-mapping, mail and calendar integration, automatic data enrichment and news feeds, and more, to empower sales teams to increase efficiency, engage more effectively with buyers and prospects, shorten sales cycles, and ultimately drive revenue growth.

Additionally, now included in the base-level Sugar Enterprise and Sugar Enterprise+ solutions are exciting new service capabilities to support the customer journey throughout the full lifecycle, including Sugar’s Service Console, a digital workplace including a powerful dashboard specifically designed for customer service representatives.

A newly modernized Sugar Enterprise user interface provides ease of navigation and information access, with new expanded out-of-the-box reporting and business process automation templates. New forecasting enhancements provide more comprehensive visibility of overall pipeline and sales opportunities; sales managers can easily visualize every deal at-a-glance and get more accurate, up-to-the-minute sales forecasts.

New Dropbox and Docusign integrations help streamline workflows and digital customer engagement, adding to the extensibility that is a Sugar hallmark.

“Our new Sugar Enterprise+ offering is infused with enhanced CRM functionality to help businesses increase revenues and win rates, and accelerate deal flow,” says Volker Hildebrand, Senior Vice President, Global Product Marketing at SugarCRM. “And with the all-new user interface, customer service features, and reporting enhancements, Sugar Enterprise customers can truly ‘let the platform do the work’.”

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

