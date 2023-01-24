SugarCRM Debuts New Digital Self-Service Capabilities

Now Business-to-Business Customers Can Connect with Brands Effortlessly, While Brands Optimize Every Customer Interaction to Fuel Growth

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today introduced powerful new digital self-service capabilities to help business-to-business sellers keep pace with customer demands.

According to a Gartner® report, “80% of B2B sales interactions between suppliers and buyers will occur in digital channels by 2025”.1 Sugar’s new self-service capabilities empower customers to self-serve and connect with brands via 24/7 anytime, anywhere access, with speed and convenience via desktop or mobile devices.

All communication and interactions are digitized end-to-end, from the initial service request to final issue resolution. These self-service capabilities, added to the Sugar platform that unites marketing, sales, and service teams, ensure every customer interaction is handled and optimized for growth; agents and account reps can then communicate 24/7 to maximize existing customer sales.

With a modern and intuitive interface and with best-in-class multi-factor authentication, the self-service capabilities empower customers to maintain their personal profile, ask questions, submit service requests and create service tickets, and easily add attachments. Organizations can seamlessly embed these capabilities into their existing web presence for a consistent brand experience.

According to Volker Hildebrand, Sugar’s Senior Vice President of Product Marketing, digital self-service for the midmarket does more than resolve issues with efficiency and expediency; done right, it is a key contributor to business growth. “Our new self-service capabilities are about creating better customer experiences in the moments when it matters to retain customers and nurture and build relationships for improved profitability.”

Extending Service All Across the B2B Customer Journey

Self-service capabilities are playing a greater role in the business-to-business (B2B) sector and are becoming highly relevant beyond the traditional after-sales service use case, enabling digital engagement all across the customer journey. According to the 2022 B2B Buying Disconnect report by TrustRadius, virtually 100% of buyers want to self-serve throughout all or part of their buying journey when researching B2B technology – up 13% from 2021.

With the proliferation of digital channels, customers have changed the rules of engagement: They want speed, convenience and efficiency when they interact with organizations. Online and mobile self-service is crucial to provide the experience that B2B customers demand – before and after they buy.

According to Hildebrand, “Sugar’s vision of expanding digital self-service beyond traditional customer service and support throughout the entire customer journey includes the advent of deal room scenarios, online contract negotiations, collaboration with channel partners, and easy access to all relevant business documents and transactions.”

1 Source: Gartner, “Innovation Insight for Digital Sales Rooms to Support Virtual Selling and Customer Experience,” by Melissa Hilbert and Varun Agarwal (January 17, 2022). GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

