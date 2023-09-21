SugarCRM Celebrates Thriving User Community Milestone: 10,000 SugarClub Members Worldwide and Growing

Call for Entries Now Open for the 2024 SugarCRM Customer Breakthrough Awards

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CONNECTED 2023 – SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today announced it has reached a major milestone for its online SugarClub user community, with a total of 10,000 members worldwide, along with a call for entries for its 2024 SugarCRM Customer Breakthrough Awards.





The announcement was made today at Sugar’s Connected customer conference held in Austin, Texas.

“We launched SugarClub in August 2020, and nearly three years later, we have reached 10,000 global members,” said Chris Pennington, SugarCRM’s Chief Customer Officer. “This milestone is a testament to the value of peer-to-peer learning and expert advice that makes SugarClub a key community for customers worldwide to connect and help enhance the user experience, drive user adoption, and inspire innovation.”

Built on three main pillars to engage, learn, and explore, SugarClub centralizes key resources including product information, training and certifications, events, announcements, and more, enabling customers to realize the full potential of their Sugar platform, as well as benefit from peer-to-peer networking and engagement.

Additionally, the company announced the call for entries is now open for Sugar’s global awards program, which recognizes customers and partners worldwide for breakthrough customer experiences that fuel business growth in eight awards categories. These categories include regional Customer of the Year in Asia-Pacific, EMEA, Latin America, and North America, and a new category that celebrates industry excellence for businesses across manufacturing, wholesale and distribution.

Nominations close Nov. 11. Winners will be announced on Jan. 8, 2024. For more information and to submit a nomination for the 2024 SugarCRM Customer Breakthrough Awards, visit: www.sugarcrm.com/customer-breakthrough-awards.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is a CRM software that helps marketing, sales, and service teams reach peak efficiency through better automation, data, and intelligence so they can achieve a real-time, reliable view of each customer. Sugar’s platform provides leading technology in the sales automation, marketing automation, and customer service fields with one goal in mind: to make the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

