SugarCRM Awarded Exemplary in the 2023 Ventana Research Customer Experience Management Value Index

Sugar Named a Top Vendor for Providing a Full Customer Information Management Platform for Sales, Marketing, and Service Teams

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today announced it has been named an Exemplary vendor in the 2023 Customer Experience Management Value Index, from Ventana Research, a leading independent advisory services firm.

In this Value Index, Ventana evaluates customer experience management (CXM) software to reflect its relative contribution to the value as realized by an organization. Evaluation factors considered were: usability, manageability, reliability, capability, adaptability, vendor validation, and total cost of ownership / return on investment.

Top performers are recognized for helping companies synchronize the true scope of customer experience efforts across teams by building platforms that encourage integrations to connect siloed data and bring forth the use of tools such as artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

Sugar scored high marks for Customer Experience (75.7%), notably performing well on measures of customer commitment efforts, clarity of product roadmap, and help for buyers in building and articulating their business cases, according to Ventana. In addition, Sugar received high scores for TCO/ROI (75%) and usability (72.2%).

Ventana’s analysis praises Sugar for transforming its customer relationship management (CRM) portfolio into a fuller CXM suite. “SugarCRM has done an admirable job blending CRM with marketing and service applications into a unified CX platform,” says Ventana Research’s Keith Dawson. “SugarCRM’s showing in the Ventana Research CXM Value Index illustrates the importance of seeing CX as a revenue-generation opportunity for organizations.”

Ventana also highlights Sugar’s introduction of integrated playbook functionality that supports guided selling and CRM process automation stemming from the acquisition of AddOptify.

Sugar is at the forefront of harnessing AI, ML, and predictive analytics to make the hard things easier for sales, marketing, and service teams by letting the platform do the work. Sugar has made significant investments to bring the SugarPredict AI engine to its entire platform portfolio, pioneering pre-configured, out-of-the-box AI for all that drives value from Day One. At the same time, its no-code, low-code tools and capabilities put change in the hands of non-technical business users.

“It’s an honor for SugarCRM to be designated ‘Exemplary’ in the Ventana CXM Value Index for providing an all-encompassing platform that approaches CX through the collective lens of sales, marketing, and service teams,” said Chris Pennington, Chief Customer Officer, SugarCRM. “At Sugar, we’re dedicated to building a new kind of CRM that helps our customers automate anything, accelerate everything, and predict what’s next to help organizations drive memorable experiences and fuel business growth.”

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

