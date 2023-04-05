SugarCRM and Mobileforce Partner to Support Field Service Management and Integrated Quote-to-Cash Sales Execution

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today’s hyper-competitive sales landscape makes it crucial to move faster and more efficiently to close deals, but complex product variables and pricing parameters can often slow sales and service cycles, resulting in lost opportunities and revenue.

To automate and accelerate these aspects of the sales process, SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today announced an exciting new partnership with Mobileforce, a leading provider of intelligent cloud-based Configure Price Quote (CPQ) and Field Service Management (FSM) solutions.

The combination of the Sugar platform with Mobileforce offers organizations a fully integrated quote-to-cash platform that supercharges sales operations for improved deal flow and customer satisfaction. It’s critical to empower field sales representatives and service technicians with all customer tools at their fingertips – no matter whether they are in the office, out at a job site, or in the field. Having the ability to look up a customer’s history, propose and quote a new work order, and update sales pipelines – all in one fully integrated application – also improves the overall experience.

Already, a number of companies are taking advantage of the benefits of the Sugar-Mobileforce partnership, including leading human capital management (HCM) provider isolved.

The following solutions, which are fully integrated with Sugar Sell for sales force automation and Sugar Serve for customer service automation, are now available on Sugar Outfitters, Sugar’s third-party app marketplace:

Mobileforce Field Service Management (FSM) streamlines field service operations for improved service capacity, customer response times, and first-time fix rates, along with reduced costs.

Mobileforce Connected Portal enables the creation of branded, personalized digital experiences for customers and partners with controlled access to the right SugarCRM data and content, providing sophisticated “white glove” digital user experiences.

Mobileforce CPQ for SugarCRM is a SugarCRM is a sales quoting tool that automates manual quote processes and accelerates quote-to-close times, enabling quoting directly from the Sugar Sell sales force solution.

“Sugar and Mobileforce have teamed to empower today’s sales and service professionals 24/7, both in the office and out in the field,” said Christian Wettre, SugarCRM’s Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sugar Platform. “Less time clicking and toggling between applications means more time spent selling and serving.”

“Mobileforce’s automated quote-to-cash-and-service solutions enable businesses to meet the most complex, and rapidly changing demands associated with all aspects of pricing, quoting, configuring and servicing clients,” said Jagadish Bandhole, CEO of Mobileforce. “Mobileforce and Sugar are equipping the modern mobile sales warrior for next-level sales engagement.”

To provide more insights on best practices in eliminating sales bottlenecks and accelerating deal close cycles, Mobileforce and Sugar will co-host a complimentary webinar April 13 @ 11am PT / 2pm ET. To register go to: bit.ly/mobileforce-sugarcrm-webinar.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

Contacts

Erin Lutz



Lutz Public Relations and Marketing (for SugarCRM)



erin@lutzpr.com

949.293.1055

Sarita Kincaid



Vice President, Corporate Communications, SugarCRM



sarita.kincaid@sugarcrm.com

408.913.2090