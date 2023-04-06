SubjectWell Expands Executive Leadership to Realize Growth Strategy

Former Medrio Executive Fred Martin Selected as CEO; SubjectWell Co-Founder Ivor Clarke Steps into COO Role

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SubjectWell, the largest engagement platform for matching patients with chronic health conditions to new care options, announced that clinical industry veteran Fred Martin has joined SubjectWell as CEO. After an extensive year-long search for a proven leader with the right combination of experience accelerating technical solutions and building investor relations, Fred’s addition to SubjectWell’s senior leadership team allows co-founder and previous CEO Ivor Clarke to move into the role of COO.





“I am honored to join this incredible company,” said Fred Martin, new CEO. “I am very motivated by SubjectWell’s unique healthcare audience engagement platform, deep pharmaceutical relationships, and keen focus on data insights. The entire team sees an unprecedented opportunity to deliver value for patients, pharmaceutical clients, and shareholders.”

Fred brings more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry to the executive team at SubjectWell. Most recently, he served as COO for Medrio, where multiple products launched under his purview led to five years of double-digit growth. Prior to that, Fred was VP of Product Management at Sigmacare, where he led the company to a successful exit. Earlier in his career at PointClickCare and Premier Inc. Healthcare, he built high-performing product teams and designed go-to-market strategies to capitalize on unrealized opportunities in the long-term care, hospital, and health system spaces. Fred holds a Communications BA from the University of Colorado Boulder, a Human Resources MILR from Cornell University, and a Marketing MBA from University of Michigan, Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

“Fred will be instrumental in executing SubjectWell’s vision for the growth of our core business of clinical trial patient recruitment and expansion via new product lines, while sharing our essential values of transparency and collaboration,” said Ivor Clarke, new COO. “Fred’s addition brings a depth of industry experience to our senior leadership team, and I’m thrilled to have him leading SubjectWell into its next chapter of growth.”

This announcement comes as SubjectWell focuses on expanding its risk-free clinical trial marketplace for patient recruitment and launching a unique offering that allows pharmaceutical companies to raise awareness and engagement of their post-approval treatments with verified patients.

“I see success and great opportunity in SubjectWell,” added Fred Martin. “By coupling our proven audience engagement platform with my success driving best-in-class healthcare technologies, we are well positioned to deliver even greater value to our clients and investors.”

