Suarez Announces Presidential Run

Mayor Francis X. Suarez announced his candidacy to run for president. Suarez, the city’s 43rd and first Miami-born mayor, declared his plans this morning in an interview on Good Morning America.





MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Suarez, who just completed his term as president for the U.S. Conference of Mayors, was first overwhelmingly elected as mayor in 2017 winning 86% of the vote. In 2021, he was re-elected to a second term with a mandate of 79%.

During his term, Miami’s tax rate went to a historical low and has the lowest homicide per capita since 1964. Previously, Mayor Suarez has credited the success of Miami’s low homicide rate by boosting the city’s police force. “In Miami we chose to increase funding for our police, while other cities defunded them,” Suarez said.

Recently the Miami area was cited with the lowest unemployment rate in the nation at 1.7%. In 2022, Miami was named number one in wage and salary growth in the country.

Suarez touts Miami’s method to its economic success, saying, “Our Miami model advances a conservative economic approach that lifts up the least, the last and the lost. And understands that freedom thrives when everyone has an opportunity to succeed.”

Under Suarez the City of Miami has never been in better financial health. Last month, Miami saw its credit rating upgraded, saving Miami residents hundreds of thousands of dollars.

It is that type of success Suarez believes will resonate with voters, saying, “We need a leader with a record of real results, not just rhetoric who believes with all his heart in the American dream-who wants to share it with everyone regardless of race, region or complexion.”

