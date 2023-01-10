Stuart Karle Joins Crest Media as President

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crest Media is delighted to announce that Stuart Karle has joined as President of Crest Media. In this role he will lead all of Crest Media’s activities including its operating and investing strategies. The company remains committed to and focused on acquiring and developing a diverse portfolio of media related assets and technologies.

Stuart is an accomplished and recognized media expert. Most recently he served as partner and general counsel for North Base Media. Prior to that, he was the former chief operating officer of Reuters News and former general counsel of the Wall Street Journal. Since 2009, he has been an adjunct professor of Media Law at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

About Crest Media LLC

The company owns and operates Al-Monitor, an award winning, must-read publication for insightful commentary, news and analysis covering the Middle East. Through its coverage, it has become a leading multi-lingual platform bringing together a diverse set of ideas and perspectives on what’s really happening day-to-day throughout the region.

It also owns and operates Levantine Films, focused on developing and producing compelling, character-driven stories that entertain, spark conversation, and bring awareness to underrepresented segments of society.

Notable films include:

Best Picture nominee Hidden Figures, which shared the untold true story of pioneering female African American mathematicians who worked for NASA and helped America win the Space Race; The critically acclaimed drama Beasts of No Nation, which told the story of a child soldier in an unnamed African country and his path to rehabilitation; Jerry & Marge which was released in 2022, which was inspired by the true story of a retired couple who discover a mathematical loophole in the lottery and use their winnings to revive their small Michigan town.

The company also maintains an investment in Real Clear Politics, a leading news, politics and polling website covering 14 verticals including Policy, Markets, World, Defense, Energy, Health, Science, Religion, Education, Sports and more.

The company also maintains minority ownership positions in many emerging media and media-tech companies throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Africa.

