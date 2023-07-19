STRONGER 2023 Conference Registration is Open!

The industry’s premier virtual cybersecurity conference opens registration this week

CyberSaint, the leader in cyber risk management, today announced that attendee registration is now open for its annual STRONGER conference, the cybersecurity industry's premier virtual and free conference set to occur September 12th-14th, 2023. The conference spans three days and includes daily keynote panels, over 30 breakout sessions, and networking opportunities.





Conference Tracks:

The Cyber Risk Management conference track explores cyber risk as a critical aspect of modern organizational performance as attacks continue to increase in frequency and sophistication. This conference track will delve into important topics that organizations need to understand to effectively manage their cyber risks, including:

Cyber risk quantification

Regulations and standards

Cybersecurity maturity

C-suite and Board reporting

Applications of automation in cyber risk management

The Pulse of Cyber in 2023 conference track will provide a comprehensive look at the current state of the cybersecurity landscape. Security leaders will learn what they need to know to protect their organizations from cyber threats in the ever-evolving digital world from industry experts. The Pulse of Cyber 2023 topics will include:

Digital transformation and digitalization

IoT security

Threat intelligence

Cloud security

The Shaping the Cyber Landscape conference track will explore the forces and faces shaping the cybersecurity industry today and for the future. Leave with a greater understanding of the key trends shaping the cyber landscape and the knowledge necessary to succeed in a rapidly evolving economic climate. The track will address a variety of topics, including:

The impact of economic turbulence on cyber innovation

Introduction of new technologies and impending consolidation within cyber markets

The emergence of new job titles and roles in the field

Geopolitical impact on the cybersecurity industry

About CyberSaint

CyberSaint provides the most intuitive, flexible, and real-time platform for cyber risk management. Our platform allows organizations to build a resilient cyber posture by assessing where their cyber risks reside, measuring and quantifying their severity, and expediently mitigating those risks. For more information, please visit: www.cybersaint.io

