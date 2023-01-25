Strong Tower Consulting Names Rebeca Dawn Vice President of Organization Development & Change Management

Accomplished executive and change leader will guide the firm’s service expansion to help clients focus on the employee experience during times of transformation

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strong Tower Consulting, a Bellevue, Washington-based management-consulting firm defined by Inclusion Consulting, has named Rebeca Dawn as Vice President of Organization Development & Change Management. Dawn is a highly accomplished, ProsciⓇ certified change leader with more than two decades of experience designing and delivering positive change through strategic business and technology initiatives. Strong Tower’s new Organization Development & Change Management practice leverages proprietary change management methodology for organizational transformation and infuses the human element in training programs to create stability and improve effectiveness of employee learning.

“Rebeca has deep experience in organization development and change management, having led transformational change for our top clients in recent years, as well as leading successful public and private sector re-orgs and other initiatives for teams made up of thousands of employees,” said Strong Tower Partner Lorna Croswell. “At Strong Tower, she has developed an approach to leading change that seamlessly blends cutting-edge psychology and research with the data to support large transformations. We are excited to see her continue to build out our new Organization Development & Change Management practice to align the business and human needs during change.”

Prior to joining Strong Tower’s leadership team, Dawn developed and executed Prosci-based Change Management training tailored for global teams made up of thousands of client employees. Additionally, she held executive level positions with the City of Seattle’s IT Department – developing and delivering a strategic reorg leading to efficiencies across the large organization. Previously, Dawn also led global project management for Goldman Sachs, creating the firm’s Project Management Office, including Change Management to reduce risk and exposure across the organization.

“As organizations of all sizes recognize the business value of a positive employee experience through significant organizational change, our team guides clients in the planning and execution of change to achieve their strategic goals, while considering the human element throughout,” said Dawn “Industry research from Prosci® shows that initiatives that utilize a professional change management strategy are six times more likely to be successful. We are here to bring that level of success to our clients and peace of mind to their key stakeholders.”

Dawn holds both a Bachelor and Master of Music Composition from Brigham Young University, as well as graduate work in Organization Development & Change from Bowling Green University. She is a ProsciⓇ certified Change Management Professional and is a member of the Association of Change Management Professionals and Organization Development Network.

About Strong Tower Consulting

Strong Tower is a Seattle-based management-consulting firm defined by Inclusion Consulting – a dedication to trustworthy, high-quality client service and the power of diversity to solve problems, exceeding expectations of our clients and employees. Strong Tower was founded on the underlying virtues of creating value by understanding client needs, bringing more perspectives and ideas to the table, including and celebrating a wide set of skills, and an obsession with results created alongside our clients.

Contacts

Katherine MacDonald



katherine@strongtower.consulting