StrikeReady Dominates Global InfoSec Awards for Second Consecutive Year During RSA

Takes home Most Innovative Applied AI, Hot Company SOAR, Publisher’s Choice Threat Intelligence Management & Editor’s Choice Virtual Assistant

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–StrikeReady, an AI-driven security company, has swept the Cyber Defense Magazine 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2023 in the categories of:





Most Innovative Applied Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

Hot Company Security Orchestration, Automation & Response (SOAR)

Publisher’s Choice Threat Intelligence Management

Editor’s Choice Virtual Assistant for Cybersecurity

The most recognized security product and service industry-wide with over 60 awards and honors, StrikeReady CARA stood out with its innovative AI-based Virtual Security Assistant, which provides context-based responses and actions by leveraging underlying embedded technologies, such as threat intelligence platform (TIP), breach and attack simulation (BAS), SOAR, and more. StrikeReady has always envisioned that conversational AI is the foundation for empowering cybersecurity analysts. With ChatGPT coming into the limelight, it has reinforced their belief that AI-based assistance will be the biggest disruption in cybersecurity. They are the only company offering this solution.

“Sweeping the Global InfoSec Awards again this year is a true honor,” said Yasir Khalid, CEO of StrikeReady. “Being recognized by a panel of global cybersecurity experts is a unique achievement. Their acknowledgment further strengthens our commitment to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that harness the power of AI to enhance human intelligence and address the scarcity of skilled cyber professionals.”

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” and looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

“StrikeReady embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today; providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

About StrikeReady

StrikeReady’s mission is to democratize human, i.e., analysts’ intelligence, so that organizations worldwide can reduce their adversarial risks and mitigate the shortage of skilled cyber talent.

With StrikeReady, organizations can now drive proactive and reactive security effectively through its unified and collaborative platform – Cognitive Security Platform, and augment their analysts’ skills, knowledge, and scale through a first-of-its-kind AI-based cyber assistant – CARA.

