Stride, Inc. Partners with Wonder Media to Use Animated Stories and Enhance Learning

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As part of its commitment to delivering an engaging, standards-aligned curriculum for K–12 students, Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is now offering more content options that feature animations with relatable characters and interactive lessons.

Through a unique partnership with Wonder Media—a mission-driven production company that creates and produces animated stories for children, tweens and teens—Stride has curated collections of diverse video content and interactive lessons in its Stride Learning Hub: a digital teaching tool that allows educators to customize their respective courses with Stride assessments and other learning tools.

“At Stride, we want every K12-powered student to be inspired,” said Niyoka McCoy, Stride’s Chief Learning Officer. “Animation is a powerful teaching tool that can make lessons come to life for our students. Through this partnership, we’re meeting students where they are with engaging content that supports their learning goals.”

In each Wonder Media lesson, the cast of likable characters teach important lessons that are designed to be age appropriate, value-driven, and positive. Students can also engage with animated stories and interactive content related to Black History Month and Women’s History Month, in addition to “Habits of Mind,” a mental health and wellness resource designed specifically for K–6 students. Wonder Media also created ten animated videos exclusively for K12-powered courses that focus on a variety of social studies topics and historical figures.

“The Wonder Media team is proud to partner with Stride on this inspiring collection of relatable and uplifting animated content,” said Terry Thoren, CEO and President of Wonder Media. “Through this partnership, students will learn social-emotional, problem solving, and critical thinking skills with relevant stories that will inspire them throughout their lives.”

Stride educators can select resources from the Wonder Media collection based on each learner’s specific needs and preferences. This includes video content and interactive lessons.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

About Wonder Media

Wonder Media is an animation production company that creates and produces socially responsible, intentional animation for children, tweens, and teens. Led by CEO Terry Thoren—former CEO of the company that incubated the “Simpsons” and produced “Rugrats” — Wonder Media produces animation for such organizations as the Ukraine Child Rescue Service, Global Institute for Habits of Mind, the Cook Center for Human Connection, the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center Foundation, the Boy Scouts of America, and the Betty Ford Children’s Center. Wonder Media has connected children and teens at risk with content that addresses the prevention of hunger, the prevention of child sex abuse, mental health, social-emotional learning, critical thinking and more. Learn more at Wonder Media

