Streaming Video Technology Alliance Launches SVTA University

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA), a global technical association developing solutions to address critical technical challenges in delivering a high-quality video experience at scale, announced today the launch of SVTA University (SVTAU) and the release of the University’s first course, Streaming Advertising 101. SVTAU, an educational arm of the Streaming Video Technology Alliance, will offer free and paid courses as well as other instructional content, available to the public, that focus on the various components of the streaming video technology stack. SVTA University can be accessed here: https://university.svta.org/.

“Streaming video technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace. We want our courses to help educate individuals about streaming video technology so they can perform better within their respective jobs, and now is a perfect time to launch such an educational resource,” said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Streaming Video Technology Alliance. “As streaming has exploded in popularity, qualified engineers, developers, technicians, and others versed in the technology are in high demand by streaming platforms. This university can help ensure those technical roles have access to the knowledge they need.”

SVTAU will offer courses developed by a wide range of instructors with real-world experience. The first course, Streaming Advertising 101, developed by the SVTA’s Advertising Working Group, which is co-chaired by Chris Hock (Adobe) and Zachary Cava (Disney Streaming), covers the fundamentals of streaming ad technologies, workflows, and the myriad of components within the streaming ad ecosystem. Upcoming courses include Streaming Essentials: Part 1 (The Fundamentals of Streaming) and Streaming Essentials: Part 2 (The Technology of Streaming).

The University's primary goals include:

Re-education resources: These courses provide individuals transitioning from traditional broadcast engineering roles into streaming roles with a better understanding of core technologies.

Supplementary material for university graduates: The technical nature of the courses offers university students interested in entering the streaming video industry a way to better understand the core concepts and underlying technology.

Non-technical training assets: Courses can help companies that have a less technical workforce selling into the streaming industry get better acquainted with terms and concepts.

Thibeault added, “We also hope that a better understanding of technological concepts of streaming video can empower companies to innovate and optimize the technology stack they already use and that students will gain more detailed knowledge about the facets of streaming technology that interest them.”

SVTA Headed to NAB

If you’re attending the NAB Show in Las Vegas next week, come join SVTA Executive Director Jason Thibeault at the following events:

Nice People at Work (NPAW) and SVTA Happy Hour : Monday, 4/17, from 4:30 to 6pm PT in the West Hall at Booth #W1327.

: Monday, 4/17, from 4:30 to 6pm PT in the West Hall at Booth #W1327. SVTA and CDN Alliance Streamers Meetup: Tuesday, 4/18, at 8pm at the Skyfall Lounge in the Delano Hotel. This is a cash bar event.

Members of the SVTA include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, AERQ, Agile Content, Alibaba, allt, Amazon, America’s Boating Channel, ARK Multicasting, ATEME, Bitmovin, Blockcast, Brightcove, Broadpeak, Cadami, CBC, CDN77, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Comcast, CommScope, Compira Labs, Conviva, Datazoom, Deutsche Telekom, DidjaTV, Disney Streaming, Dolby, Edgio, Eluvio, Ericsson, Fastly, Friend MTS, Globo, Google, Harmonic, Hughes Satellite Systems, IdeaNova Technologies, Infuse Video, INKA Entworks, Intelsat, InterDigital, Interra Systems, Irdeto, Liberty Global, Lumen Technologies, Mainstreaming, Microsoft, Nagra, NCTA, Netskrt, Nice People at Work, NTT East, Optus, Orange, Panasonic Avionics, Paramount, picoNETS, Qualabs, Qwilt, Siden, SiriusXM Radio, Sky, SSIMWAVE, ST Engineering iDirect, Stackpath, Streaming Global, Synamedia, swXtch.io, Telefonica, Telekom Malaysia, Telestream, Thales, The Football Association Premier League, THEO, Touchstream, Unified Streaming, Varnish Software, Vecima Networks, Velocix, Verizon, Viasat Inc., Vionlabs, WarnerMedia, Western Digital Corp. and Wowza.

The SVTA also sees participation from other brands owned by, or associated with, member companies which include Globecast, Hulu, NBCSports, Peacock, PlutoTV, Prime Video, Twitch, Verizon Media, Viaccess-Orca and Virgin Media.

For more information on the SVTA, the Technical Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit https://www.svta.org.

About the Streaming Video Technology Alliance

The Streaming Video Technology Alliance is a global technical association addressing critical challenges in streaming video. By educating the industry on the technical nature of the issues, providing a neutral forum for collaboration across the video ecosystem, and publishing documentation that defines technical solutions, the Alliance is helping to improve the streaming video experience at scale. Over 90 companies including network operators, content rights holders, OTT platforms, service providers, and technology vendors – representing some of the biggest names in global streaming – participate in bi-weekly working group activities and quarterly face-to-face meetings. For more information, please visit www.svta.org.

