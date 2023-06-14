Store Space Opens Vibrant New, Ground-up Storage Facility in Loganville, GA

WINTER GARDEN, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Store Space today announced the opening of its newest location in Loganville, GA, a vibrant new facility in the city’s highly trafficked town center. The ground-up construction reinforces a significant trajectory in the company’s expansion strategy.

Located at 4341 Atlanta Highway in central Loganville, the facility houses 756 climate-controlled storage units comprising 72,524 NRSF. Store Space Loganville will serve the growing population of the northeast Atlanta suburb, offering affordable and convenient storage solutions, well-placed near the city’s shopping hub.

“This state-of-the-art facility showcases our expertise in ground-up construction,” said Store Space President Rob Consalvo. “It is a beautiful facility that encapsulates our vision for the future of self-storage.”

Store Space is a top-20 owner, operator, developer, and third-party management company. The full-service provider has multiple development projects underway for 2023. Store Space Loganville is adjacent to multiple big-box retailers, local and niche shops, and family-friendly restaurants. It is the company’s fifth location in Georgia.

“We saw value in this location as a high-visibility, high-traffic area in the heart of a growing, undersupplied city,” Consalvo said. “Situated on US-78 and easily accessible from Main and Loganville Highway, this will act as a convenient, go-to resource for homeowners, renters and businesses in the area.”

More than 100,00 residents live within a 10-mile radius of Loganville. Situated on the border of Gwinnett and Walton counties, Loganville’s population surged more than 40% between the 2010 census and July of 2021, according to U.S. Census data.

“We’re excited to be a part of the Loganville community and look forward to serving the storage needs of our customers with the same level of care and professionalism that we’re known for in Georgia and across the U.S.,” said Consalvo. “Our commitment to delivering the best possible storage experience is unwavering, and we’re confident that this new facility will exceed our customers’ expectations.”

About Store Space Self Storage

Based in Winter Garden, Florida, the Store Space family of companies owns, operates and third-party manages more than 100 self-storage properties in 22 states. Store Space fuels growth and value with its experience-driven operations, state-of-the-art proprietary platforms, and strategic digital marketing programs. If you have an acquisition opportunity or would like to discuss third-party management, contact us at inquiries@storespace.com, or visit us at www.storespace.com.

