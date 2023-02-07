Store Space Hires JC Reed, Formerly of Public Storage, as VP of Ops

WINTER GARDEN, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Store Space Self Storage is proud to announce hiring JC Reed as Vice President of Operations. In nearly 12 years at Public Storage, Reed rose to Senior Regional Vice President, overseeing 100+ properties in Seattle and Hawaii, generating more than $150 million in revenue.

“JC’s comprehensive knowledge of the industry and proven track record will be vital as we continue our course of rapid expansion,” said Store Space President Rob Consalvo. “We’re excited to welcome JC to the Store Space family.”

As the company continues to expand via third-party management and joint ventures, acquisitions, and new construction, Reed and the Ops team will continue to support the company’s district managers, while implementing operational efficiencies, and refining the customer journey.

“The entrepreneurial and collaborative atmosphere is what attracted me to Store Space,” Reed said. “I’m passionate about our customers, our team, and our business.”

Reed joined Public Storage in 2011 as a District Manager, earning promotions to Senior District Manager, Regional Vice President, and finally Senior Regional Vice President in January 2018. During his tenure, Reed said his team in the Pacific Northwest was ranked top 10 in overall performance for Public Storage eight out of the last 10 years and saw the second-highest revenue growth in the company over the last five years.

“I’m ready to help my team achieve their goals and use my creative problem-solving skills to ensure Store Space stays on this path of exponential growth,” Reed said.

About Store Space

Based in Winter Garden, Florida, the Store Space family of companies owns, operates and third-party manages more than 100 self-storage properties in 20 states. Store Space fuels growth and value with its experience-driven operations, state-of-the-art proprietary platforms, and strategic digital marketing programs. If you have an acquisition opportunity or would like to discuss third-party management, contact us at inquiries@storespace.com, or visit us at www.storespace.com.

