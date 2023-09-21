Stone-Goff Partners’ Portfolio Company MissionWired Partners with Zuri Group to Expand Tech-Enabled Services for Nonprofits

BOSTON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stone-Goff Partners (“SGP”), a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on tech-driven B2B service companies, today announced a strategic partnership between SGP portfolio company MissionWired, a leading provider of tech-enabled business services that support nonprofit and political clients in digital fundraising, and Zuri Group, a strategic consulting firm focused on leveraging software platforms and delivering campaign services to non-profits. Stone-Goff invested in MissionWired in 2021.





“Nonprofits deserve the absolute best in strategy, creativity and technology to enable them to grow their support and achieve their missions,” said MissionWired CEO Anne Lewis. “Providing unparalleled marketing and fundraising strategies that help nonprofits advance their causes is our North Star, and with Zuri Group, we’ve taken a leap forward in our ability to support our partners’ technical needs, which sits at the foundation of their success.”

Zuri Group’s clients have included Boston Children’s Hospital, World Wildlife Foundation, and Feed the Children. With deep expertise in Blackbaud and Salesforce tools, Zuri Group helps its clients customize their tech stacks to ensure they’re organized to connect with supporters, convert more donors, and deliver more powerful insights.

“Organizations’ tech stacks need to be as unique as the organizations themselves to help them achieve success and see their missions forward,” said John Murphy, founder and CEO of Zuri Group. “We are thrilled to combine our technical expertise with MissionWired’s unique ability to innovate and shatter records. We are confident this will allow us to support nonprofits and universities in entirely new ways.”

In addition to its strategic services, MissionWired developed The Digital Co-Op, a top-performing source of email and SMS acquisition for nonprofits and campaigns. Since its launch, The Co-Op has grown to more than 250 members who have raised more than $175 million for their missions. In April 2022, MissionWired acquired Chapman Cubine Allen and Hussey (CCAH) to become a leading multi-channel partner for nonprofits and cause-based organizations.

“This partnership is based on the strategic and technological resources of both firms, immediately providing an expanded set of products and services to a critical set of end-users,” said Hannah Stone Craven, co-founder of Stone-Goff Partners. “MissionWired’s mandate is to deliver the most effective tools available to ensure their clients can successfully meet their own goals and objectives; combining forces with Zuri Group solidifies this mission at its core.”

About MissionWired

Since launching in 2007 as Anne Lewis Strategies, the experts at MissionWired have raised more than $3.1 billion in small-dollar grassroots donations and acquired more than 80 million digital supporters for the likes of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, USO, Sandy Hook Promise, Americares, and Save the Children. Key to these breakthrough successes – shattering fundraising records and tipping elections – is The Digital Co-Op’s list growth service, a first-of-its-kind, award-winning digital data suite developed and launched by MissionWired’s data scientists that has helped its partner organizations raise more than $175 million since June 2020. For more information, visit http://missionwired.com.

About Stone-Goff Partners

Stone-Goff Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm investing in technology-driven business-to-business service companies. Our companies combine service offerings with technology, focus on clearly-defined end markets, and are active participants in the growing knowledge economy. Core verticals include business services, consulting services, marketing services, IT services, human capital and training, and outsourced services. We partner with company founders and executive leadership teams to provide capital, M&A origination and execution, and value-creation expertise to our portfolio companies. Since the firm’s founding in 2010, Stone-Goff’s sector knowledge and deal experience has helped drive successful outcomes for company founders, limited partners, and portfolio management teams. For more information about Stone-Goff Partners, please visit stonegoff.com.

