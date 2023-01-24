StockBrokers.com Announces Best of the Online Brokerage Industry for 2023

ROYAL OAK, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SBReview23—StockBrokers.com, a leading media outlet covering the online brokerage industry for U.S. consumers, today launched its 13th annual stockbroker review and announced the winners of its annual awards, including best online trading platform, best mobile trading app and other features key to individual investors.

Taking the top award this year, No. 1 Overall Broker, is longtime industry standout Fidelity Investments. It’s a repeat win for Fidelity, which also took first place for innovation, best new tool and best order execution.

Based on months of hands-on testing, analysis and data collection by expert traders at StockBrokers.com, the 2023 annual review is a data-driven, unbiased review of the financial products and services offered by 17 top U.S. brokerage firms, including veterans such as Charles Schwab as well as newer disruptors in the field like Robinhood.

“As active market participants ourselves, the annual review is an incredibly rewarding journey,” said Blain Reinkensmeyer, co-founder of StockBrokers.com and a founding partner of parent company Reink Media Group. “Having a front-row seat into the latest industry trends and brokerage offerings, then surfacing insights for our readers, is something that never gets old when you’re as passionate as we are about the stock market.”

The 2023 Annual Review includes two new categories reflecting trends in online trading: best for sentiment investing, won by Interactive Brokers; and best for high net worth investors, where Merrill Edge took the trophy.

About StockBrokers.com

StockBrokers.com was founded in 2011 with a mission to provide thorough and unbiased reviews of online brokers for U.S. consumers. Our coverage of online trading platforms for self-directed investors continues to be the standard-bearer for impartial, comprehensive content that puts the tools for successful investing in readers’ hands. For the 2023 annual review, more than 3,000 data points were collected, making StockBrokers.com home to the largest independent database on the web covering the online broker industry.

About Reink Media Group

Reink Media Group, LLC (RMG), a certified B Corporation™, is a privately held Michigan-based company founded in February 2009, with a mission to provide financial education and advice that puts people first before profits. RMG properties include investor.com, StockBrokers.com, UK.StockBrokers.com, ForexBrokers.com, StockTrader.com, and BrokerNotes.co.

