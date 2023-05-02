Stern Pro Circuit Coming to PinFest 2023

Competitive Pinball Players Coming to Allentown Tournament May 5-6, 2023

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stern Pinball, Inc. is proud to announce the sixth Stern Pro Circuit tournament of the 2023 competitive season. PinFest 2023 is taking place in Allentown, PA on May 5-6, 2023. Competitive players from all over will be descending on PinFest 2023, all hoping to improve their rankings to qualify for the Stern Pro Circuit Championship.

In its third season, Stern Pinball continues its partnership with the International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) in producing the premier competitive pinball circuit in the world. The Stern Pro Circuit is a series of 20 high-level pinball tournaments held throughout the season culminating in the pinnacle event, the Stern Pro Circuit Championship featuring the top 32 ranked players.

Qualifying starts on Friday, May 5th at 12pm and runs to 9 pm. All competitors will play 12 entries on 12 different machines in a tournament bank of up to 20 machines. Finals start at 9:30 am on Saturday, May 6th, and will consist of the top 24 qualifiers in the ‘A’ Division. Finals matches will be played on pre-selected game banks encompassing all eras, ensuring an exciting finals experience for players and viewers alike. Finalists will be competing for cash prizes and trophies, plus the glory of being named the PinFest Stern Pro Circuit winner! All of the action will be streamed live on the Backhand Pinball Twitch Channel – https://www.twitch.tv/backhandpinball.

“Allentown hosts a great pinball festival and tournament. We’re excited to include this stop on the Stern Pro Circuit,” said Seth Davis, President and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc. “The PinFest tournament has a great format and we’re eager to see who lands on top this weekend. We love being able to support the competitive pinball community. It’s exciting to see who the emerging talent is and the individual flavor of each tournament.”

For full details on the Stern Pro Circuit and to keep up with the current standings and schedule, please visit – https://sternpinball.com/stern-pro-circuit/

