Stern Pinball Presents the “Stern Experience”

Exclusively at the Pinball Hall of Fame in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stern Pinball, Inc. in collaboration with the Pinball Hall of Fame, announces a new flagship showroom, the Stern Experience, showcasing all the hottest and latest Stern pinball machines featuring the award-winning Insider Connected platform.

The Stern Experience will offer players brand new high score leaderboards to compete on, the ability to earn exclusive achievement badges, and participate in exclusive Stern events and tournaments only available in this one-of-a-kind interactive exhibit.

The Pinball Hall of Fame is the world’s premier pinball destination, home to the largest collection of pinball games open to the public. Located on ‘the Strip’ across from the world-famous ‘Welcome to Las Vegas’ neon sign, the Pinball Hall of Fame’s brand new building boasts a monumental 25,000 square feet of pure pinball. Open now at 4925 Las Vegas Blvd South every day (Sunday to Thursday 10am – 9pm, Friday and Saturday 10am – 10pm).

Get connected today and stay tuned for upcoming special events including the official James Bond 007 launch party coming soon. It’s never been easier to register for Insider Connected, available at insider.sternpinball.com. Players can also register at any connected game by scanning a QR code.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball. Headquartered minutes from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include James Bond, Rush, Godzilla, The Mandalorian, Led Zeppelin, Avengers: Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira’s House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball’s games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com.

About Insider Connected

Insider Connected is a comprehensive technology initiative to connect the universe of Stern pinball machines. The platform is designed to enhance and extend player engagement with the games across both home and commercial environments. It also presents professional operators of the pinball machines a robust set of tools to drive location play, build player loyalty, analyze performance, make adjustments remotely, and maintain the machines.

Registration for Insider Connected is available at insider.sternpinball.com. Players can also register at a connected game by scanning a registration QR code on the machine. Once a player registers, they are issued a unique QR Code that can be used to identify that player at any connected Stern pinball machine anywhere in the world. When a player scans into the machine, they can track progress, earn new game specific achievements, engage with the player community, and participate in promotions and Challenge Quests.

“Insider Connected is transforming how players interact with pinball machines. Operators are benefiting from new tools that drive repeat play and help maintain games remotely while players can earn special entertainment location badges,” said Seth Davis, President of Stern Pinball, Inc.

Contacts

Zach Sharpe



zach.sharpe@sternpinball.com