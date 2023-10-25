Stephens Announces 25th Annual Investment Conference in Nashville

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stephens, an independent financial services firm, announced today that its 25th Annual Investment Conference will be held in Nashville, Tennessee, from November 14th to the 16th at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. The Stephens Annual Investment Conference is invitation only.

The conference will feature almost 300 presenting companies from across all major sectors – Consumer, Energy, Financial Services, Healthcare, Industrials, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and Transportation – as well as in-depth sessions on the subsector level. More than 1,300 institutional investors, corporate clients and members of the sponsor community will participate in fireside chat presentations, industry expert panels and one-on-one meetings. Registered attendees will also have access to the mobile-friendly Stephens Events app, which provides the latest information and interactive features.





“This is our 25th annual investment conference and we could not be more excited,” said Nik Fisken, EVP and head of Institutional Equities and Research at Stephens. “The first Stephens Investment Conference in 1998 had less than 50 companies presenting and 150 total attendees while year’s conference will be roughly 10 times larger. The growth and longevity of this event is testament to the quality of the companies and the attendees.” Stephens research has grown considerably, as well, and today consists of more than 50 equity research analysts and associates covering more than 450 companies across multiple industries.

