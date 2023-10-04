Steeda Autosports Revs Up Sales Engine with BigCommerce

New store’s refreshed user experience leads to increases in revenue, organic search traffic and AOV

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced Steeda Autosports, a leading source of specialty performance auto parts, has launched a new store on the BigCommerce platform.





With its site in need of major changes, Steeda sought a platform that was powerful, flexible and easy to use as the company looks to drive online revenue growth. BigCommerce offered the right mix of customization options, technical SEO capabilities, ability to handle a complex SKU and category structure and excellent customer support.

“We weren’t looking for a site refresh, we needed an overhaul,” said Chris Cervenka, director of marketing at Steeda. “We needed a platform that could grow and scale with our business. Our team did a lot of research inside and outside of our industry, and BigCommerce emerged as the clear winner.”

Steeda is leveraging BigCommerce’s native Stencil templating engine to deliver beautiful and engaging shopping experiences for its customers, as well as the platform’s substantial partner ecosystem and integrations, including with Steeda’s NetSuite ERP.

The BigCommerce Apps Marketplace made adding special features and customizations easy. With thousands of apps developed by BigCommerce partners, implementation is fast and simple, even when customizations are necessary.

“The more cohesive and seamless our tech stack is, the more efficient and automated our processes are,” Cervenka said. “This exponentially saves our company time and money, while offering a better user experience for our customers.”

Delivering a smooth and engaging UI/UX across all devices was a huge focus point for Steeda during the transition.

“With 80% of our customers shopping on their mobile devices, our team needed to ensure our mobile experience was not only top-shelf in comparison to our competition, but also on par with other top ecommerce stores across the web,” Cervenka said. “We benchmarked stores like Zappos, Amazon, Crutchfield, Target, Best Buy and more to ensure we were delivering the best for our customers. The result was a fully refreshed user experience that resulted in immediate lifts in revenue, organic search traffic and AOV.”

“Ecommerce is revolutionizing the automotive industry and the platform sets the base for world-class experiences in web, mobile and marketing channels,” said Marc Ostryniec, chief sales officer at BigCommerce. “Automotive retailers like Steeda that adapt and embrace innovation are outdistancing the competition and are well-positioned to drive success in this dynamic market.”

Steeda joins a growing group of automotive brands and retailers on the BigCommerce platform, including BB Wheels, Brock’s Performance and Van Cafe. To explore BigCommerce’s automotive ecommerce solutions and how they help transform how to sell auto parts online, click here.

