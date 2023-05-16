Status Labs Reorganizes Operating Structure and Forms New Challenger Business Services Company, Millbrook Companies

The company combines specialized providers in communications, marketing, and reputation management, bringing to market a first-of-its-kind full-spectrum solution

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Status Labs, the industry leader in digital reputation management, announced today a new operating structure with the formation of Millbrook Companies, a group created to equip corporations and high-profile individuals with specialized offerings in reputation management, strategic communications, and performance marketing – under one umbrella.

Founded and led by Darius Fisher and Jesse Boskoff, Millbrook Companies combines industry-leading expertise in digital reputation management, corporate advisory and crisis communications, and digital marketing across three distinct teams: Status Labs, Sensei Advisory, and BLP.

Millbrook Companies has a global team of dedicated professionals of more than 115 employees across corporate offices in Austin, Texas; New York City; Los Angeles; Miami; London; and Hamburg, Germany. Following banner years between 2020 and 2022, during which top-line revenue grew more than 30 percent, Millbrook has expanded into Asia with an office in Singapore and is actively recruiting to meet growing demand for its challenger marketing services – a testament to a winning formula.

“Companies and high-profile individuals today need new strategies, services, and technology that match the speed and scale of challenges they’re encountering in an increasingly digital, A.I-driven fast-paced environment,” said Darius Fisher, co-founder and CEO of Millbrook Companies and Status Labs. “Our core thesis is that there is a market opportunity to continue to build, buy, and partner with nimble, forward-thinking services firms that can work as one technology-enabled platform to meet the needs of modern companies and people.”

The newest offering under the Millbrook Companies umbrella is Sensei Advisory, a corporate advisory and communications services firm that combines executive consultation and strategic media relations with digital reputation management tactics, bringing to market the world’s first full-spectrum reputation management firm.

“Most legacy strategic communications agencies have become complacent and haven’t kept up with the changes of the digital media environment we’re operating in today, between the fragmentation of the mainstream journalism landscape and the increasing legitimacy of alternative news and media channels,” Fisher said. “We’ve seized the opportunity to combine digital reputation management expertise with high-impact advisory services to offer our clients a comprehensive approach to controlling the narrative around their brands, on- and offline.”

BLP rounds out the Millbrook Companies portfolio with the critical digital advertising and convergence solution that complements the services of Status Labs and Sensei Advisory. Formerly Blue Land Partners, BLP offers highly customized, full-funnel marketing strategies to help companies acquire customers efficiently at scale.

The driving force behind BLP is Jesse Boskoff. As the former head of marketing for FanDuel, Boskoff played a critical role in driving the company’s valuation from $10 million to over $1 billion in just four years.

“Our main differentiating factor among growth marketing firms centers around our philosophy for hiring – we choose people with highly analytical, non-marketing backgrounds, and we train them to master advertising strategies on all of the main digital channels available today,” said Boskoff, co-founder and COO of BLP. “Our proprietary, math-driven approach to marketing and creative allows us to be successful and scale campaigns far beyond other firms’ capabilities.”

Since 2017, BLP has grown consistently without a dedicated sales team, managing more than $80 million in ad spend for some of the world’s fastest-growing businesses, including venture-backed startups, DTC leaders, and multinational CPG brands. Today, the division is led by a team of more than 20 based in Austin, Los Angeles, and New York City.

“We’re very excited about the future of Millbrook Companies as a comprehensive platform that delivers results to clients, and we look forward to continuing to build on this success by acquiring other tech-enabled services firms that fit our core thesis: Modern companies operating today need services that will enable them to thrive into the next decade, and far beyond,” Boskoff said.

ABOUT MILLBROOK COMPANIES

Millbrook is a family of three distinct teams: Status Labs, BLP, and Sensei Advisory. Named after the company’s landmarked Austin headquarters, Millbrook builds niche, forward-thinking teams that collaboratively work together to support our clients and help overcome any marketing, media, communications, or business challenge. We pride ourselves on offering unparalleled service and domain expertise within the verticals in which we operate. As a company, we aim to build a better future for our people, clients, and community. To learn more about Millbrook, visit MillbrookCompanies.com.

