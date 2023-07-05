Statement of NACD-New England on Bob Popeo’s Passing

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The New England Chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors is deeply saddened by the loss of R. Robert Popeo, our beloved former President and Chair.





Bob served as President of NACD-NE from 2012-2016 and Co-Chair from 2016-2020 and was the heart and soul of the organization during his leadership. His devotion to NACD-NE stemmed from his core belief that businesses, at their best, serve both to promote the economy and to elevate the social good with integrity. By sheer dint of Bob’s vision and force of personality, he revolutionized the organization and exponentially increased its stature and influence within the business community. He personally recruited board members who were luminaries in their respective business and civic communities; he helped spearhead the Board’s selection of some of New England’s most respected companies and corporate leaders for recognition at NACD-NE’s Director of the Year awards dinner; he recruited legendary corporate leaders to speak at NACD-NE’s programs; he developed key partnerships with other leading business organizations; and he laid the groundwork for NACD-NE’s financial stability which allowed it to withstand the negative impact of COVID-19.

Through it all, Bob brought to his leadership of NACD-NE the same tenaciousness, wit, and brilliance that he brought to his client relationships –- which is to say full-throttle, as in everything he touched. He was truly dedicated to the organization and was more than a leader; he was a friend and an inspiration to those of us fortunate to experience his vision and magnetism.

“I had the privilege of not only succeeding Bob as President at NACD-NE, but to have worked closely with him for many years at Mintz. I came to the firm and to NACD-NE because of Bob and learned from him how to be a better lawyer, a better community citizen, and a better person,” said Beth Boland, Chair of NACD-NE Board of Directors who succeeded Mr. Popeo as President of the organization. “I – like the many, many others whom he mentored over the years – am forever grateful for the opportunity to know, love, and work with Bob. His passing marks the culmination of an unparalleled legacy at NACD-NE, and for the business and legal communities at large.”

“The directors and staff of NACD-NE deeply mourn Bob’s loss,” added Cathy Minehan, President of NACD-NE. “We were incredibly fortunate at NACD-NE to have been the beneficiary of Bob’s service as a visionary leader and force for the organization. There aren’t enough words to encapsulate Bob’s legacy and his impact at NACD-NE. His absence is deeply felt. We will miss him tremendously.”

