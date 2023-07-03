Startup Invest Inc. Introduces Revolutionary Machine-Learning Investment Platform

Plus a $200K Trading Tournament and Exclusive Investment Opportunity





LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DataDrivenInvesting–Invest Inc., a Wyoming-based fintech adtech investment data platform, is excited to announce the launch of their Reg A+ common stock offering, set to raise an impressive $18 million. Alongside this milestone, Invest Inc. is proud to introduce their groundbreaking retail data platform, Invest.inc. This innovative platform leverages machine learning to deliver personalized institutional-level market information and tools, empowering retail investors to make well-informed investment decisions.

With a strong focus on democratizing access to valuable insights, Invest.inc goes beyond traditional retail investment platforms. By combining supervised and unsupervised machine learning algorithms, Invest.inc curates content and delivers real-time market information tailored to individual interests, revolutionizing the retail investment marketplace.

To further enhance the platform’s monetization strategy, Invest.inc offers advertisers and public issuers a self-serve AI-driven advertising and media-buying platform. This game-changing feature significantly increases site-session times, resulting in greater ad revenue and heightened brand awareness, thus enabling advertisers and public companies to effectively reach their target audiences with precision and efficiency.

One of the key distinguishing features of Invest.inc is its user interface (UI), which takes inspiration from popular platforms like TikTok. This machine-learning-first approach ensures a personalized and value-added user experience, setting Invest.inc apart from its competitors. Retail investors, who have long faced limited access to institutional-level research, analysis, and tools, now have a powerful resource at their fingertips.

Jacob Fernane, Chairman and President, shares, “We’re committed to leveling the playing field for retail investors. We believe that by providing the necessary tools and information, individuals can thrive in their investment journey and shape the future of retail investing.”

Invest Inc. has selected tZERO Markets, LLC as the exclusive placement agent and broker-dealer of record for their Reg A+ offering. The offering comprises up to 3,000,000 shares of common stock, priced at $6.00 per share Offering Circular

About Invest Inc.:

Founded in 2020, Invest Inc. is a Wyoming-based fintech digital content investment research product developer. The company’s flagship service, Invest.inc, is an all-in-one native machine-learning recommendation engine, offering curated information, insights, and tools for investors. The platform also features an AI-driven recommendation engine for ad delivery, delivering unparalleled ad analytics capabilities to increase brand awareness. Visit Invest.Inc to learn more.

